Barcelona make transfer u-turn as attacker set to stay till the end of the season: Reports

Barcelona forward Luuk de Jong has become a key member of Xavi’s team and is now expected to stay until the end of the season.

The striker has drawn plenty of criticism since the start of the season, with many chalking him down as a panic purchase. Signed by Ronald Koeman on loan from Sevilla, the player was expected to be kicked out by Xavi in the winter transfer window itself.

Surprisingly, the ex-Barcelona midfielder is not interested in shipping him off just yet and could give him more opportunities in the coming days.

Spanish outlet Sport claims Xavi has been left impressed by the shift Luuk de Jong’s been putting and is currently considering letting him stay. Luuk de Jong has only started six games for the Blaugrana this season but managed to avoid defeat in all of them.

The Catalans have won three of those six matches, while the other three have been stalemates. More importantly, the 31-year-old was on the scoresheet in three of those games, winning his team four crucial points.

The Dutchman’s traditional center-forward play does not exactly go well with Barcelona’s traditional “Tiki Taka,” but his directness has often come in handy. As a target man, De Jong gives crossers something to aim at, which can make a tangible difference against low-blocking teams.

Not every fan of the football club will be happy with their beloved club’s unexpected u-turn. However, given Memphis Depay’s injury issues and the club’s dodgy financial situation, not selling the striker may very well be in Barcelona’s best interest.

Villarreal unwilling to sell Alfonso Pedraza to Barcelona

The 26-time La Liga winners have been dealt a massive transfer blow by Villarreal. The Blaugrana were reportedly interested in left-back Alfonso Pedraza and had inquired about his availability. Unai Emery’s side were in no mood to entertain offers and allegedly thwarted the Catalonian outfit’s advances.

Xavi’s side currently do not have an experienced backup for struggling left-back Jordi Alba. Academy graduate Alejandro Balde is an option for the club, but he lacks the necessary top-flight exposure. Whether the Blaugrana have any other transfer targets lined up remains to be seen.

