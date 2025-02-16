Barcelona manager Hansi Flick comments on Jude Bellingham's red card in Real Madrid's draw at Osasuna

Barcelona's manager Hansi Flick has commented on Jude Bellingham's red card following Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Osasuna on Saturday, (February 15). Bellingham was shown a straight red card for allegedly arguing with the referee Jose Munuera in the 39th minute.

In a press conference ahead of Barca's clash against Rayo Vallecano, Flick shared his thoughts about the situation. He said (via Managing Barca):

“I think that 'f**k you' or 'f**k off' are both disrespectful, but it's not my business, it's not my concern. You should not waste energy saying certain things when the referee has already made the decision.”

Bellingham appeared unhappy with a decision and allegedly responded rudely to the referee, leading to his red card.

During the game, Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Madrid in the 15th minute following a pass from Federico Valverde. However, after Bellingham's red card, Eduardo Camavinga fouled Ante Budimir in the penalty box in the 55th minute. Osasuna was awarded a spot-kick after a VAR review. Budimir converted the spot-kick in the 58th minute, making the final score 1-1.

Meanwhile, Madrid are still the leader in the La Liga standings with 51 points from 24 games. Barcelona have 48 points from 23 league games this season.

Flick's men could go level on points and overtake Madrid if they secure a victory against Rayo Vallecano. The game is scheduled to be played at Camp Nou on Monday (February 17).

"He's special” - Hansi Flick on Barcelona's youngster Pau Cubarsi

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

La Blaugrana's manager has also heaped praises on Pau Cubarsi following the youngster's outstanding defensive performance this season. The Spaniard has cemented his spot in the starting XI with consistent performances.

Flick also spoke on Cubarsi's performance in the press conference ahead of the clash against Rayo Vallecano. He said (via Managing Barca):

"He's special. Him and those who come up from La Masia. It's good that Barça has had you for so long. The atmosphere in the team is palpable, they're all friends. Pau is 18 years old, it is incredible."

The Spaniard has provided three assists in 36 appearances for Barca this season. In 23 LaLiga games, he has registered 55 clearances, and 20 tackles and won 78 out of 127 ground duels contested (via FootyStats).

Given his outstanding defensive performance, he remains a key player for Barcelona for the remainder of the campaign.

