Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman disagrees with Quique Setien: 'Messi isn't hard to manage'

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has disagreed with his predecessor Quique Setien's claim that Lionel Messi is difficult to manage. Setien lasted just six months at the Nou Camp, and reportedly shared a fractured relationship with Messi.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Setien and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner were involved in a heated argument during his short tenure at Barcelona.

🗣 — Koeman: "I respect Setien's words [where he said that it's hard to manage Messi] but I disagree. I have no difficulty coaching Messi. I talk to Leo every week, about on-field and locker room stuff. I don't share the opinion that he's hard to manage." pic.twitter.com/sKKmNhTDo2 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 3, 2020

It was said to have involved Messi questioning the manager's tactics, but being told: "If you don't like what I said, you know where the door is."

Recently, Setien has been speaking to the media about his time as Barcelona manager and was asked about his relationship with Messi. The Spaniard subsequently claimed that the Barcelona No. 10 is not the easiest to handle, but felt he wasn't in a position to try and change him.

"Leo is difficult to manage. Who am I to change him! If they have accepted him as he is for years and have not changed him."

Messi undoubtedly holds a great amount of power at Barcelona, and the risk of him leaving in the summer forced the club to make changes.

Two men he seemingly held a strained relationship with, Setien and club President Josep Maria Bartomeu, have been forced out of the Nou Camp in recent times. He's been relatively quiet so far this season, but it would appear that Koeman is taking the right steps to help the Argentine great enjoy his football again.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman disagrees with Quique Setien's claims

FC Barcelona v Gimnastic de Tarragona - Pre-Season Friendly

Advertisement

Ronald Koeman addressed former Barcelona boss Quique Setien's claims. He has respectfully disagreed and revealed that he's in regular personal contact with Lionel Messi.

"I respect Setien's words, but I disagree. I have no difficulty coaching Messi. I talk to Leo every week, about on-field and locker room stuff. I don't share the opinion that he's hard to manage."

Messi is yet to really get going for Barcelona this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in eight games in all competitions so far.

🗣️🇳🇱 Koeman on Setien's words that it is difficult to coach Messi “Messi does not seem like a difficult player to coach. I do not agree with Setién, I see Leo differently. I talk to Messi every day" pic.twitter.com/QPJwUajM2x — Blaugrana Planet (@BlaugranaPlnt) November 3, 2020

He's played the role of playmaker more than goalscorer this term, creating 18 chances in those eight games for the likes of Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

Advertisement

Perhaps a healthy relationship with Koeman could persuade him to stay at the Catalan club he's called home for his whole career.