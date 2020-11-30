Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman impressed by Lionel Messi's tribute to Diego Maradona 

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was impressed with how captain Lionel Messi took off his jersey to reveal a Newell's Old Boys jersey with Number 10 after scoring against Osasuna, as a tribute to the late Diego Maradona. The Argentine played under Maradona for the national team during his stint as manager between 2008-2010.

Considered by many as the heir to Maradona's throne due to his playing style, Messi sent a heartfelt tribute to the former Barcelona and Napoli star. Speaking after the game, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said:

"These are the things of a great player: first because of the play and the goal, and second because of the gesture towards Maradona. It was something really great in every sense. I didn't know Leo was going to do that celebration."

Barcelona's Lionel Messi sends heartfelt tribute to Diego Maradona

Barcelona picked up their fourth win of the La Liga season when they beat Osasuna at Camp Nou. Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, and Messi were on the scoresheet for a 4-0 victory.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates after scoring their sides fourth goal

The Blaugrana are lingering at 8th in the table having already lost three games in La Liga. However, Ronald Koeman's side are beginning to find their feet in his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

Coutinho and Griezmann, who have struggled at Camp Nou before this season, are also finding their feet in the new system. Speaking after the game, Koeman said:

"Antoine looked very good today. From his position, he played with a lot of freedom, he gave an assist and scored a great goal. This is the player we want. "I don't think he has changed. He always worked hard to have this opportunity, but he scored a great goal and now it seems he feels freer on the pitch and that's a positive."

Koeman was also impressed by the contribution of Martin Braithwaite, who has now scored in consecutive matches for Barcelona.

"We needed more of a number nine today to fix the centre-backs and to be able to find more space behind a team that closes up at the back. Martin is working very well. We know the team works well in defence, they played with five at the back, and we had to play with a high rhythm with the ball to look for a goal," he said.