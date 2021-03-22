Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman and newly elected president Joan Laporta are set to begin planning for the 2021-22 season during the international break next week. Koeman revealed that he has the full backing of Laporta and will look to strengthen his squad over the summer.Barcelona have endured a shaky 2020-21 campaign under Ronald Koeman. The Catalans endured a poor start to their La Liga campaign but are currently in second place in the league table, just four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.Ronald Koeman's side were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage by PSG, but still have a chance to win domestic silverware if they beat Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa Del Rey on April 17.Ronald Koeman is under contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2022. The Dutchman recently revealed that despite his Barcelona side enduring a poor campaign by their standards, he still has the support of new club president Joan Laporta."It's important to highlight the work we do, he's told me that he believes in me, and it's important, but that can change if there aren't good results. After the game against Real Sociedad there's a break and we'll have time to talk about the team, it signings are possible. There'll be time to get to know each other more," said Koeman.Ronald Koeman handed Barcelona boost by new president Joan Laportahttps://t.co/NC2O9XZLtL pic.twitter.com/L29vfCSo0K— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 17, 2021Barcelona are keen to sign a defender and a striker during the summer transfer window.Erling Haaland is reportedly on Barcelona's summer wish listRonald Koeman will be eager to sign a defender as a long-term replacement for the ageing Gerard Pique in the summer. Barcelona are also reportedly close to signing Eric Garcia from Manchester City on a free transfer.The club will look to add a top-quality left-back as a back-up option and potential successor to Jordi Alba. Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya has been linked with a move to Barcelona once the transfer window opens.The Dutch manager will also be keen to sign a centre-forward this summer. Antoine Griezmann has shown signs of returning to form in recent months, but has failed to live up to expectations at the Camp Nou. Barcelona are reportedly in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.Some important Barça news for discussion today 🚨From Laporta’s expected first two signings as president. To Koeman’s amazing gesture towards the club. Plus, all our thoughts and wishes are with Ronaldinho right now 💙https://t.co/rL7UOcYEdT— TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) March 18, 2021The Catalans have incurred heavy debts due to the negative financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona will have no choice but to sell some of their star players in order to raise funds for a potential run at Haaland