Barcelona manager Xavi expected in Germany this week to hold talks with top transfer target: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi reportedly had a meeting in Germany this week to discuss the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland.

Haaland, 21, is one of the most sought after players with a host of top European sides fighting for his signature this summer. This includes Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Barca manager Xavi is looking to steal a march over his rivals in the chase for the striker, who has 16 goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances this season.

L'Esportiu (via SPORT.es) report that Barca delegates including Jordi Cruyff and Xavi have met with Haaland to discuss a move to the Nou Camp.

The Norwegian striker is currently recovering from a muscle injury sustained back in late January.

But he has reportedly taken the time to meet with Barca's chiefs to gain an idea of what a move to the Catalan giants would entail.

Barcelona's president Joan Laporta is a huge admirer of the striker, who has 80 goals in 79 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund.

Where will Erling Braut Haaland end up if not Barcelona?

Mbappe's future could affect Haaland's.

Alongside Barcelona, however, there are other top teams eyeing his signature, including fierce rivals Real Madrid.

Any move from Carlo Ancelotti's side in bringing Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu will likely rest on their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has been in a transfer war between Los Blancos and PSG since last summer when he declined a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

Should Real Madrid manage to lure Mbappe to the club, it is unlikely that they will also target Haaland.

This brings Manchester City into the equation, with Pep Guardiola prioritizing signing a striker. He tried last summer as well but was declined in his efforts to bring in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane last summer.

Kane was keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium but City were well below Spurs' asking price and he subsequently stayed put.

The failure to sign Kane brings City to the table when it comes to Haaland, who has in the past stated his attraction to the Premier League.

Bayern Munich have also been keeping tabs on the player, with Robert Lewandowski's future at the Allianz Arena uncertain. The veteran striker is reportedly keen on a move away from Germany in the summer.

