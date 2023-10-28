Barcelona manager Xavi sets up surprise defensive change to stop Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly planning to play central defender Ronald Araujo as a right-back to counter the threat of Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr in the upcoming El Clasico, according to Catalan outlet El Nacional.

With Jules Kounde injured, Araujo is believed to be the top candidate to take up that spot. However, this will force Xavi to play a weaker center-back pairing of Andreas Christensen and Inigo Martinez.

Barcelona may also look to play Joao Cancelo at right-back. This will allow Araujo to play in his natural position. Moreover, Cancelo has the ability to step into midfield with the ball and supplement the attack.

With Xavi dealing with a bit of an injury crisis in midfield as well, the 29-year-old's abilities can prove to be invaluable.

Real Madrid are coming into the game on the back of a strong run of form and unbeaten in their last four games in the league. Girona's win on Friday, October 27, puts them on top of the table for now, but the winner of the El Clasico will move to first place.

Vinicius Jr has missed close to a month of action this season with a hamstring injury but the Brazilian has come back and will look to inflict damage on a side missing many of their key stars.

Barcelona set to miss multiple players in Real Madrid clash

de Jong has been ruled out of El Clasico.

Barcelona are set to be without the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde and Pedri for their La Liga clash against Real Madrid. According to Spanish outlet AS, the trio will not feature in this season's first El Clasico.

De Jong has been out for over a month after suffering an injury against Celta Vigo. The aforementioned report claimed that Barcelona were hopeful of his recovery in time for El Clasico, but he is unlikely to play.

However, it is not all bad news for the Catalan giants ahead of El Clasico. Attackers Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha were doubts for the clash, but there have been positive updates regarding their situation.

Real Madrid are currently one spot and a point ahead of the Blaugrana. A win for either side will see them overtake high-flying Girona and move into the top spot.