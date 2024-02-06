Barcelona managerial target learning Spanish as he wants to replace Xavi - Reports

Former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick has begun taking Spanish lessons as he wants to become the next Barcelona manager, as per as per reputed journalist Christian Falk. Flick wants to be Xavi's replacement, with the latter having already announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

After watching his side succumb to a 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal in La Liga, Xavi stated that he has chosen the end of the season to call time on his managerial career at Barcelona. The Catalan giants have begun looking at potential managers, with sporting director Deco leading the charge.

Following a brilliant spell as manager of Bayern Munich, Flick endured a torrid spell in charge of the German national team. Under his guidance, Die Mannschaft endured a group-stage exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Flick became the first-ever Germany national team manager to be sacked from his position.

Flick has remained jobless since then and the Barcelona job interests him. He has begun to learn Spanish to be able to communicate with the players if he is indeed tasked with managing the Catalan outfit.

Expand Tweet

Formerly an assistant manager at Bayern Munich, Flick took over from Niko Kovac midway through the 2019-20 season after the Croatian was fired. He soon made a name for himself and led the Bavarians to a treble comprising the Bundesliga, the DFB Pokal, and the Champions League. Flick became the first manager to win the UEFA Champions League with a 100 percent win record.

He lost only seven games between 2019 and 2021 when he left Bayern Munich to take charge of the German national team, where he previously worked under Joachim Low.

Deco reveals Barcelona's interest in two players

Barcelona sporting director Deco has revealed the club's primary transfer plans for the summer window.

Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano reported Deco saying that La Blaugrana want to sign Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, both of whom are on loan at the club.

"Cancelo is doing very well, Felix started very well too and he brought us very important points. It will depend on many factors..." Deco said.

"We will try to sign both of them," he added.

Expand Tweet

Both Felix and Cancelo were deadline-day additions last summer from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City, respectively. The two Portugal internationals have since become key players for Barca.

While Felix has made 28 appearances across competitions for Barcelona, Cancelo has made 25 appearances this season.