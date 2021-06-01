Barcelona and Manchester United to battle it out for French defender - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly face heavy competition from Barcelona in the race for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is looking to sign a center-back this summer as he seeks a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique. Manchester United, on the other hand, are desperate to sign a top-quality defender to partner Harry Maguire next season. This could result in a bidding war for the services of Jules Kounde.

The player's current contract with Sevilla runs until 2024, and he has a release clause of €75 million.

Jules Kounde joined Sevilla from French club Bordeaux in the summer of 2019. The Frenchman has grown from strength to strength during his two seasons at the club. He played a key role in Los Palanganas's UEFA Europa League triumph last season and has continued his impressive form during the 2020-21 campaign.

The 22-year-old helped Sevilla secure a fourth-place finish in the recently concluded La Liga season. He is also part of France's squad for Euro 2020.

Jules Kounde is expected to make a move to one of Europe's elite clubs this summer. The center-back has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all interested in signing the defender.

Barcelona are the latest club to express an interest in the player as they are bracing themselves for the exits of Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet this summer.

Barcelona are considering to make a move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé, but only through a player exchange. [md] pic.twitter.com/d1AxMHNL3x — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 31, 2021

Barcelona's financial situation could give Manchester United the upper hand in the race to sign Jules Kounde

Barcelona are close to completing a move for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and are now keen to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla

Barcelona are currently facing debts totaling up to £1 billion. Their dire financial situation could put all their transfer plans at risk. This will likely give Manchester United the upper hand in the race to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

🗣️ Jules Koundé: “It’s clear that I’ll change my team this summer, but nothing is done yet. I want to grow at a big club”.



Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid are interested.#CFC #MUFC #FCB #RM — Football Transfers (@Transferzone00) May 28, 2021

However, Ronald Koeman could offer either Samuel Umtiti or Clement Lenglet as part of a player-plus-cash deal in exchange for Jules Kounde.