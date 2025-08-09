Barcelona midfielder Pedri opens up on objective as he rates his chances after being nominated for 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or

Barcelona star Pedri has spoken about his wishes with regards to the 2025 Ballon d'Or after he was nominated for the award. The Spain international was among the 30 players nominated for the prestigious award, with the winner set to emerge at a ceremony next month.

Midfield star Pedri played a key role for La Blaugrana as they claimed a domestic treble in the 2024-25 season under Hansi Flick. The 22-year-old revealed his goal for the award this year in an interview with French publication L'Equipe, pointing to his side's impressive campaign.

“We had a fantastic season, and I think I performed at a good level. I hope to achieve a better ranking in the Ballon d’Or than I did in 2021", he said via Barca Universal.

The 2024-25 season marked a return to full performance for the former Las Palmas youngster, who had been plagued by injuries since the 2020-21 season. He received a Ballon d'Or nomination in 2021 and finished 24th in the final ranking, a ranking he hopes to better this year.

Pedri played 59 games for Barcelona across all competitions, including 37 games in LaLiga, as he established himself as one of the world's best. He scored six goals and provided eight assists across all competitions for the Spanish giants.

Pedri is one of several Barcelona stars to receive a Ballon d'Or nomination this year on the back of a successful campaign under Flick. The midfielder will hope his side can replicate their performances in the 2025-26 season and possibly win the UEFA Champions League, a trophy that has evaded the club since 2015.

Barcelona stars named in 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or shortlist

Spanish champions Barcelona have a strong representation in the shortlist for this year's Men's Ballon d'Or after an impressive season. La Blaugrana will hope that one of their players picks up award to cap off what has been a successful period for the club.

Ballon d'Or @ballondor Here are the 2025 Ballon d'Or nominees! #ballondor

The quartet of Pedri, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha were recognized and nominated for the Men's award this year. They will battle with 26 other players from different teams for the award, with Yamal and Raphinha among the frontrunners.

Lewandowski scored 42 goals in 52 appearances last season, and Pedri played 59 times for the club. Yamal scored 18 goals and provided 21 assists for the club in 55 games, while Raphinha ended the season with 34 goals and 22 assists in 57 appearances.

