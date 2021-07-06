Barcelona midfielder to sue club after an unceremonious dismissal - Reports

Ex-Barcelona midfielder Matheus Fernandes plans to sue the club after his contract was terminated last month, according to Spanish outlet MARCA (via the Daily Star).

Fernandes joined Barcelona last summer for €7 million. However, the 23-year-old Brazilian was never officially unveiled by Blaugrana and was immediately sent out on loan to Spanish side Real Valladolid.

Fernandes had played a total 17 minutes for Barcelona before the club decided to terminate his contract despite having another four years remaining on his deal.

According to the aforementioned source, Matheus Fernandes learned about his termination via an email from Barcelona. The Brazilian midfielder is subject to earn €2.4 million from the club as part of his termination.

However, Fernandes is planning to sue Barcelona for getting an unceremonious sacking. According to the reports, Fernandes is expected to earn close to €15 million if he is able to win the case against the Catalan giants. That is the amount he was due to receive as wages for the next three years.

The Brazilian's agent also claims that Barcelona received various loans and permanent offers for his client from other clubs which were rejected by the club's hierarchy.

Barcelona are currently in a financial pickle

The termination of Matheus Fernandes' contract is the result of major financial problems currently at Barcelona. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, Barcelona have incurred huge debts, resulting in the club offloading their fringe players in order to balance the books.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Daily Star), Matheus Fernandes is not the only player to have his contract terminated by Barcelona. Both Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic face the same threat as well.

Pjanic and Umtiti are not in manager Ronald Koeman's plans for next season. If Barcelona do not receive any offers for them, they could have their contracts terminated.

Other players who are on the cusp of exit include Philippe Coutinho, Neto, Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele. Barcelona need to reduce their annual wage bill by another €200 million in order to comply with La Liga's financial fair play rules.

