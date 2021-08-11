Barcelona midfielder willing to spend season in stands as contract talks stall - Reports

Barcelona and Ilaix Moriba have been dragging on contract talks all summer. Despite several meetings having taken place between the two parties in recent weeks, it doesn't look like there will be a breakthrough.

According to multiple sources, the midfielder is willing to spend the upcoming season in the stands at Camp Nou. This is with the aim that he can leave the club as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the 2021-2022 campaign.

Ilaix Moriba does not mind staying on the stands for a year if it means he'll leave Barça for free next season for a more lucrative offer.



It's been a really tense situation between the player and Barcelona this summer. The Blaugrana are said to have tabled multiple offers before Moriba but the 18-year-old has refused to commit his future to the club as he insists on having his wages increased massively.

The Catalan giants have reportedly given up on the midfielder and will be ready to part ways with him if a decent offer arrives this summer.

It is believed the club expect to raise between €15-20 million from selling the player, whose current contract expires next year.

Moriba was promoted to Barcelona's first team last season and made his debut appearance for them in a 2-0 victory over Cornella in the Copa Del Rey on January 21.

The Guinean scored his first Barca goal during a La Liga clash with Osasuna and has followed it up with a number of promising displays.

Moriba has appeared on the radar of multiple clubs following his debut outing last term

Barcelona left disappointed over Moriba's attitude

Ilaix Moriba's attitude has come as a big shock to the hierarchy at Barcelona. The Blaugrana expected the player to commit his future to the club since he's a product of their academy but were left disappointed seeing how things have turned out.

Newly-elected president Joan Laporta has confirmed that the club will move the midfielder on this summer if he refuses to approve their offer.

Meanwhile, Moriba is said to have been in contact with a few clubs across Europe who have promised him better wages, and that has influenced his decisions.

The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are reportedly monitoring his situation in the Catalan capital.

