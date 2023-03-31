Barcelona monitoring 3 PL stars including Mo Salah and Son Heung-Min as they look to strengthen their squad this summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Premier League stars Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-Min, and Luis Diaz as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new season, as per Barca Universal.

A Catalunya Radio report recently claimed that the Blaugrana are already considering the upcoming season, prioritizing signing fresh legs on the wings. Among several players on their radar, Salah, Diaz, and Son are said to be high-priority targets.

The Spanish giants are also willing to spend big if necessary to acquire some quality players.

Despite facing Financial Fair Play issues, Barcelona have expressed interest in these top-tier players. Injury issues to Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati, while Ferran Torres' and Raphinha's inconsistency, could be a reason why Xavi is targeting the three EPL players.

Salah, who has scored 178 goals and provided 74 assists in less than 300 matches for Liverpool, is considered one of the world's top players. Son, who has 99 goals and 56 assists for Tottenham, is also highly sought after.

Meanwhile, Diaz struggled with a knee injury this season, which has halted his progress. The 26-year-old Colombian has made 18 goal contributions in 38 games since joining the Reds in 2022 from Portuguese giants Porto.

However, Barcelona's interest in these three stars is surprising given the club's need to reduce their salary budget by €300 million due to FFP regulations. Though they plan to sell unwanted players, it's unclear whether they have the financial firepower to orchestrate such high-profile signings.

Ansu Fati's potential exit could provide the necessary funds for a move, but as of now, the report should be taken with a grain of salt. While Barcelona are bracing for a busy window, it's uncertain whether their interest in these three Premier League players will develop into concrete efforts to sign them.

Meanwhile, Barca are leading the La Liga title race with a healthy eight-point lead over arch-rivals and defending champions Real Madrid.

Xavi's team will resume their domestic season after the international break as they take on Elche on Sunday, April 2.

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo to miss Elche match, expected to be fit for El Clasico showdown in Copa del Rey

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo will miss their match against Elche as he continues to recover from an injury sustained during the 2-1 El Clasico victory over Real Madrid on March 20.

The 24-year-old defender suffered a left adductor injury that also caused him to withdraw from the Uruguayan national team squad for their recent friendly matches.

However, despite missing the Elche match, Araujo is expected to be available for the upcoming El Clasico showdown against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey clash. Barca currently leads the two-leg semifinal by 1-0.

