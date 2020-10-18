Barcelona were dealt a shock 1-0 defeat by Getafe and a sense of gloom has descended upon the club that is desperate to shake off their transfer window blues. Let's a take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 18 October 2020.

Sergio Ramos might not play El Clasico

Real Madrid v Cadiz CF - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos copped a knock in Real Madrid's game against Cadiz and is now reportedly set for a week-long test to be in contention for the El Clasico next week.

Ramos had to be taken off at half time and spent the second half watching from the stands. He had padding on either side of his leg. Tests have ruled any serious injuries but Ramos is still a doubt for the Clasico.

Sergio Ramos is a doubt for the Shakhtar game as he trained inside the facilities today and his medical tests ruled out a serious injury to his left knee. [@MarioCortegana] pic.twitter.com/1pioqsg0aW — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) October 18, 2020

Ronald Koeman lashes out at Allan Nyom

Allan Nyom in action for Getafe against Barcelona

Allan Nyom, who is famous for his extreme physical approach, got away with an elbow on Lionel Messi and now Ronald Koeman has alleged that Nyom insulted him during the game as well. Koeman was seen expressing his feelings to Getafe manager Bordalas after the game.

Advertisement

About the incident, Ronald Koeman said,

I told (Getafe coach) Bordalas after the match that two or three times Nyon showed me a lack of respect. I won't repeat what he said, but that's what I told Bordalas.

Nyon insulted me, he showed a lot of disrespect. I will not accept that. We can't let that happen in the modern game. I will not repeat it, no, but it was very ugly (what he said)

Koeman: I told (Getafe coach) Bordalas after the match that two or three times Nyon showed me a lack of respect. I won't repeat what he said, but that's what I told Bordalas — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) October 17, 2020

Barcelona players reject new 30% wage cut

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Advertisement

Barcelona are in a dangerous position financially and now the club has once again come under the spotlight after asking the players to take a 30% wage cut. They have asked the players to take a 30% wage cut till the end of the season but the players have reportedly refused to agree to a revised arrangement.

The players had already taken a wage cut owing to the Covid-19 financial crisis. This time though, Barcelona have asked them to take 30% wage cut with the guarantee that the club will pay them the deducted sum of money when the club recovers from the financial strain it is currently facing.

The Catalan Radio claims that players like Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie De Jong are seeking more assurances before agreeing to the new arrangement. Several other players, meanwhile, do not want to even negotiate terms with current club president Josep Maria Bartomeu who has now been accused of corruption.