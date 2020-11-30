Barcelona News Roundup: Barca plotting move for Juventus star, Coutinho refuses to rule out Liverpool return and more: 30 November 2020

Barcelona thrashed Osasuna 4-0 at the Camp Nou yesterday and Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi got on the scoresheet. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 November 2020.

Presidential candidate Laporta confident Messi will stay

FC Barcelona v C.A. Osasuna - La Liga Santander

One of the top candidates for the role of the Barcelona president is Joan Laporta and he has now said that he believes Lionel Messi can be convinced to stay put at Barcelona. Messi is currently in the final months of his contract and speculation is rife over his future.

Joan Laporta was the president of Barcelona from 2003 to 2010 where they enjoyed unprecedented success. Upon announcing his candidacy for the upcoming elections, Laporta said,

"No one can have any doubt that Messi loves Barcelona, in our relationship we respect and love each other,"

"I have not spoken with him because I think it would not be convenient to speak without having the power to decide, the elections have to pass, I hope to have the confidence of the members to be president and then I'm sure we'll talk but we haven't done it yet.

"Leo loves Barcelona."

Joan Laporta (Presidential candidate): "I'm running for elections because I love the club. We have the preparation, experience and determination necessary for the changes that the club need. We have a plan. The plan is to work." pic.twitter.com/MU68LitWGI — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 30, 2020

Advertisement

Philippe Coutinho refuses to rule out Liverpool return

Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona midfielder Coutinho was asked about his future and he refused to rule out a return to his former club Liverpool where he burgeoned into a superstar. In an interview with World Soccer (via Sport), Coutinho talked about his experience in the Premier League.

“The Premier League is one of the most exciting leagues in the world. “Having the opportunity to play for a team like Liverpool will always be something for which I will be grateful.

“It’s impossible to say what might or might not happen in the future. Right now my only goal is be successful with Barcelona.”

Advertisement

Liverpool evening headlines as Philippe Coutinho makes transfer admission 📰 https://t.co/JWOAxA03XV — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) November 29, 2020

Barcelona preparing to make a move for De Ligt

Matthijs De Ligt

According to TuttoJuve, reports in Spain claim that Barcelona have remained interested in Juventus centre-back Matthijs De Ligt and are now plotting a move for him in the wake of their new injury crisis which has exposed the thin cover at the back.

Juventus beat Barcelona to the signature of Matthis De Ligt in the summer of 2019. According to the report, Barcelona are trying to move closer with Mino Raiola, the player's agent, in order to convince him to come to the Camp Nou.