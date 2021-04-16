Barcelona News Roundup: Barca not ready to make formal contract offer to Lionel Messi, Club legend set to return in coaching role and more - 16 April 2021

Barcelona are yet to make a formal contract offer to Lionel Messi and the reason behind that has now been revealed.

Barcelona relinquished a great opportunity to get to the top of the La Liga table as they conceded a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico this past weekend. However, they are still very much in the race for the league title and the club will make one final push as we enter the final leg of fixtures for the 2020-21 season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 16 April 2021.

Oscar Mingueza expecting contract talks with Barcelona

Barcelona's 21-year-old defender Oscar Mingueza has impressed in his first proper season in La Liga. However, his current contract expires this summer and the youngster is waiting for the club to initiate talks over a new contract and is fully expecting to be given the opportunity to extend his stay at the Camp Nou.

Mingueza told Mundo Deportivo:

"Everybody dreams of being at Barca. The subject of the contract will be discussed and it is up to my representatives. I am focused on playing.

He added:

"In the end, nobody knows. Yes, I hope I can be in the first team. After all, you want to play for the best teams and the truth is that I'm happy here."

Mingueza did have the opportunity to leave Barcelona but he was stubborn about making it at his childhood club.

"Yes, it is true that I was a bit stubborn. But in the end I was so focused on staying, I changed my mentality a bit and it was to be 100 per cent in everything, to be prepared to play wherever: in the B team, in the first team or if I had to go elsewhere."

Barcelona legend Rafael Marquez set to return in coaching role

Rafael Marquez, who spent seven successful seasons of his career at Barcelona, winning 12 major trophies including four La Liga titles, is now all set to return to the Camp Nou in a coaching role. Marquez has previous coaching experience at Madrid-based club Alcala, where he started working last summer.

According to Diario Sport, Rafael Marquez is in advanced talks with the club's top brass to take up a coaching role at Barcelona's youth academy. Marquez has maintained a good relationship with current club president Joan Laporta and that is reportedly key to his potential return.

Barcelona not yet ready to make formal contract offer to Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi sent the rumour mill into overdrive last summer when he informed the club of his intention to leave. However, due to a clause in his contract, he had to stay put but could very well leave the club this summer when his current deal expires.

Joan Laporta has reportedly made extending Lionel Messi's contract a priority but according to Catalan media outlet Esport3, Barcelona are not ready to make a formal contract offer to the Argentine just yet due to their financial condition.

Joan Laporta is reportedly not yet fully aware of the severity of Barcelona's debt and the ability of the club to meet Lionel Messi's demands.

