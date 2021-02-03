Barcelona News Roundup: Barca want to sign Granada star on a free transfer, Lionel Messi suspects five people over contract leak and more- 3 February 2021

Barcelona are interested in signing one of Everton's top targets on a Bosman transfer this summer.

It's been one controversy after the other for Barcelona and the noise around Lionel Messi's leaked contract details just do not seem to die down. Ronald Koeman has finally got a good pair of wheels on his Barcelona project and we could see the best of the team in the months to come.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 3 February 2021.

West Bromwich Albion made a last-minute attempt to sign Martin Braithwaite

According to Mundo Deportivo, West Brom made a last-ditch attempt to sign Barcelona no.9 Martin Braithwaite. They wanted to bring the 29-year-old on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

However, Braithwaite waived the offer as he would much rather kick on at Barcelona than join a relegation threatened side in the Premier League. The report claims that West Bromwich Albion's offer came with a clause to buy worth £13.2 million.

Victor Font wants to sign Rui Silva from Granada

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font wants to bring Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva in the summer on a free, according to Marca. Barcelona are keen on bringing a good backup goalkeeper to Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Norberto Neto has reportedly grown tired of spending his time on the sidelines at Barcelona.

Rui Silva is a top transfer target for Premier League side Everton. If Victor Font becomes the Barcelona president, then the Catalans will come knocking for Rui Silva who is one of the most underrated players in the La Liga.

Rui Silva enters a growing list of players that Barcelona are keen on signing as free agents. It includes Memphis Depay, Gini Wijnaldum and Eric Garcia.

Lionel Messi suspects five people over Barcelona contract leak

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

As per Mundo Deportivo, Lionel Messi suspects five individuals over his contract leak. The details of Messi's lucrative contract was recently published by El Mundo and it has caused a huge uproar in the footballing community particularly because of the horrendous financial condition that Barcelona find themselves in the wake of the pandemic.

Lionel Messi's shortlist of suspects include former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, former vice president Jordi Mestre, then head of the Economic commission and current interim president Carles Tusquets, Oscar Grau who is the General Director and Roman Gomez Ponti who is the head of Barcelona's legal services.