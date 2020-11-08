Barcelona News Roundup: Barcelona interested in signing Tottenham star, Koeman reveals why Messi started on the bench and more - 8th November 2020

Barcelona won in impressive fashion against Real Betis after an insipid first half without Lionel Messi. The win means Barcelona climb to jump four places to 8th in the La Liga table, as they look to make up ground on arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Here is the latest from Camp Nou on 8th November 2020

Barcelona interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

Barcelona are interested in 23-year-old French international Tanguy Ndombele, according to Mediareferee. The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder struggled for game time last season under Jose Mourinho but has been used more frequently this year.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur

Ndombele has started six games in the Premier League, with Tottenham beginning the Premier League campaign brightly. However, if a substantial bid does come in for the midfielder, Spurs may consider selling the Frenchman.

Ronald Koeman explains why Lionel Messi started on the bench

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman started the game against Real Betis with club captain Lionel Messi on the bench. The 34-year-old came on in the second half to score twice and set one up as Barcelona won 5-2.

Only fit for a place on the bench, Lionel Messi came on to score twice as @FCBarcelona beat Betis on Saturday#ArgentinosAbroad 🇦🇷https://t.co/K9T5DGYGtE — GOLAZO (@golazoargentino) November 8, 2020

Speaking of the Argentinean playmaker after the game, Koeman said:

"Since yesterday we discussed that he (Messi) had some discomfort since the game against Dynamo Kyiv. We talked and decided that the best thing was to leave him on the bench in case we needed him. Without discomfort, he would have played."

"We know who he is and I have no doubts about him. I see him working every day. He was not fit enough to start today, but of course, his presence in the second half was really important."

Ansu Fati could be out for five months, says doctor

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati suffered a meniscus tear in the game against Real Betis. According to Dr. Ripoll as relayed by Marca:

Barcelona have confirmed that Ansu Fati will undergo surgery performed by Dr. Ramon Cugat under the supervision of the club's medical staff. https://t.co/AhHVsGZw0j — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 8, 2020

"The injury to Ansu Fati has surprised all of us this Saturday evening. Barcelona have communicated a tear of the interior meniscus, and we are talking about a player of just 18 years of age. It has to be stitched up and preserved as it’s the shock absorber of the knee that protects the cartilage."

"The cartilage needs to be protected at all costs, and for that, the meniscus has to be stitched. We could be talking about a period [of absence] of between three and five months."