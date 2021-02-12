Barcelona News Roundup: Catalan giants handed boost for UCL clash, Blaugrana target Spanish wonderkid and more | February 11th, 2021

Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 defeat against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

The Blaugrana will host Deportivo Alaves on Sunday before their monumental clash against PSG in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Ronald Koeman will hope that the loss against Sevilla was just a one-off. Barcelona are currently third in La Liga, but a win on Sunday will see them close the gap on second-placed Real Madrid.

Without further ado, here is the latest Barcelona news from 11th February, 2021

Barcelona handed a huge boost for PSG clash

Neymar will miss the first leg of PSG's tie against Barcelona

Barcelona will be confident heading into the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 clash against PSG.

The French champions have confirmed that Brazilian superstar Neymar will be unavailable for the game after picking up an injury against Caen during their Coupe de France fixture.

According to Diario AS, Neymar was seen limping out of the stadium following his substitution in the 60th minute against Caen. One would presume that the Brazilian's injury is more serious than first expected.

Neymar joins Argentine superstar Angel Di Maria as another notable absentee for PSG heading into the clash on Wednesday.

🔴🔵 Blow for Paris. Neymar ruled out for around 4 weeks with a left adductor injury. Will miss first-leg last-16 tie at Barcelona.#UCL pic.twitter.com/rZuSN2zJq3 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 11, 2021

Barcelona to freeze out Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho has barely played this season

Barcelona are ready to freeze out Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho in order to avoid paying Liverpool his appearance bonus. The club are currently €1 billion in debt and cannot afford to be paying the €5 million that they owe Liverpool, should Coutinho reach his appearance quota.

Spanish journalist Javi Miguel had this to say on the situation:

"One of the club's priorities is to save and he has variables for games played and doesn't want to pay more for him. Barca have to pay €5m more in 7 games and that will not happen."

Coutinho has only played 14 times for Barcelona this season and is currently out of action with a knee injury.

Barcelona 'will not play Philippe Coutinho' to avoid triggering Liverpool clause https://t.co/qCUH6xe8C0 pic.twitter.com/VoZnWzSpnH — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 11, 2021

Barcelona interested in Bryan Gil

Bryan Gil in action for Eibar

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Spanish wonderkid Bryan Gil this summer. The midfielder has caught the attention of many European giants with his performances for Eibar this season and has been hailed as one of Spain's best talents.

Barcelona scout German Vaya Ballabriga has reportedly recommended Gil to the club's transfer chief Ramon Planes. Ballabriga told Marca:

"He is right now the best footballer in Spain and I compare him with Neymar. He has things of his own that are of an enormous versatility: as a winger, a midfielder and a left-sided forward. He is impressive. I have spoken with Ramon Planes and he has Bryan Gil in mind. If they do so now he has a clause of €35m, but if he renews with Sevilla he will have a €150m clause."

Barcelona will have to offload a few players in order to be able to afford the youngster.