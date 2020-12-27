Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi picks his favourite coaches, Barcelona confident of signing defender and more: 27th December 2020

Barcelona have steadied the ship since their 3-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League. But with less than a week till the January transfer window opens, Ronald Koeman's side will hope to kick on and challenge for the La Liga title.

This transfer window will be an important one for Barcelona as they are expecting to conduct some business before the window shuts. Lets take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27th December 2020.

Real Betis want Riqui Puig on loan

Riqui Puig has a bright future ahead of him

Real Betis are looking to secure a loan deal for Barcelona starlet Riqui Puig in January, as the young Spaniard doesn't seem to be part of Ronald Koeman's plans for this season.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Barcelona will first activate Puig's renewal clause in his contract, extending it by 2 years, before sending the midfielder out on loan till the end of the season. Koeman wants the Spaniard to get game-time and improve in the physical aspects of his game before he can regularly feature for the Blaugrana.

Riqui Puig has also been a subject of interest for Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola said to be a huge fan of the Spaniard.

Barcelona monitoring Fabian Ruiz's situation

Fabian Ruiz has had a poor season

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has been the subject of transfer speculations since the summer. The Spaniard had been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish side reportedly having a €50 million bid rejected by Napoli in the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are now one of the clubs which are interested in signing Ruiz, with the midfielder seemingly falling out of favour with Napoli boss Gennaro Gattusso. The Spaniard has also reportedly refused a contract extension with Napoli, as his exit looms near.

The midfielder has had rocky start to the season, and has been relegated to a bench role, as Gattusso has preferred the likes of Piotr Zielinski and Tiemoue Bakayoko over the Spaniard.

Lionel Messi picks favourite coaches that he's played under

Messi asked to leave Barcelona in the summer

Lionel Messi admitted that his two favourite coaches to work under at Barcelona were Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

In his interview with Producciones del Barrio. Messi said, "Pep has something special. He makes you see things in one way: how he prepares for matches, defensively, how to attack... he told you exactly how the match was going to be, how you had to attack to win. I was lucky, in quotation marks, to train under Guardiola and Luis Enrique, the two best. Having them made me grow a lot physically and mentally, and also the tactical wisdom they've taught me."