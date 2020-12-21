Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi speaks out on exit rumours, Former Egypt star claims Barca target is unhappy at Liverpool and more: 21 December 2020

Barcelona squandered a great opportunity to climb higher up the table against Valencia over the weekend. They ended up drawing 2-2 and the club is desperate to get back to winning ways. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 21 December 2020.

Barcelona handed major boost as Dembele returns to full training

Ferencvaros Budapest v FC Barcelona: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona have been handed a major boost ahead of their clash against Real Valladolid as Ousmane Dembele has returned to full training. Dembele has been out of action since Barcelona's defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Cadiz.

The Frenchman picked up a hamstring injury and has since missed four games. He is now likely to feature as they hit the road to take on Real Valladolid. Dembele will provide an extra attacking option to Ronald Koeman who has struggled with his 4-2-3-1 setup at Barcelona.

The Barcelona frontline has definitely looked a bit dull in the absence of Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele.

Former Egypt star Aboutrika says Salah is unhappy at Barcelona

Mohamed Salah

Former Egypt star Aboutrika, who is a regular on beIN Sports, opened up on a recent conversation he had with his compatriot Mohamed Salah and revealed that he doesn't believe the 28-year-old is happy at Liverpool.

Salah is disappointed with Jurgen Klopp's decision to overlook him and give the captain's armband to Trent Alexander-Arnold in their recent UEFA Champions League clash against FC Midtjylland.

Aboutrika told beIN Sports,

"I called Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field. I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public.

"One of the reasons that made Salah angry was that he was not the captain against Midtjylland."

'If Salah was a player at Real Madrid or Barcelona, and playing at the same level as Liverpool, he would've won the Ballon d'Or, and it is normal for a Spanish newspaper to ask Salah about Real Madrid and Barcelona.' In my opinion, Liverpool are considering selling Salah for economic purposes.

'I do not have any influence over Salah's decisions, he is my friend and brother, and he is smart enough to know what is best for him.'

This revelation comes shortly after Mohamed Salah refused to rule out a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona when asked about the possibility of joining one of the La Liga giants.

Messi speaks out on intensifying Barcelona transfer situaiton

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has entered the final months of his contract at Barcelona and is tipped to leave the club next summer with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain seen as potential destinations.

Now Messi has finally spoken out about the situation in an interview with La Sexta (via Goal).

"The truth is that today I'm fine. It's true that I had a very bad time in the summer. It came from before. What happened before the summer, because of how the season ended, the burofax and all that ... Then I dragged it on a bit at the beginning of the season.

"But today I'm fine and I feel like fighting seriously for everything that lies ahead, [I'm] excited. I know that the club is going through a difficult time, at club level and everything that surrounds Barcelona, but I'm looking forward to it."