Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi started from the bench against Real Betis, Arturo Vidal on why he left Barcelona, and more - 7th November 2020

Barcelona returned to winning ways in the Spanish top flight by picking up an impressive 5-2 win against Real Betis in the 2020-21 La Liga to climb to eighth in the league table

On that note, here is the latest from the Camp Nou on the 7th of November, 2020.

Lionel Messi didn't start against Real Betis

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi dropped to the bench for the La Liga game against Real Betis due to concerns over a minor ankle injury, according to the Mirror. The 34-year-old started the last 36 La Liga games for the Catalan giants.

Messi came on in the second half and immediately had an impact on the game. He dummied Jordi Alba's pass to him and bamboozled three defenders for Antoine Griezmann to tap into an open net. Messi then scored from the penalty spot after a deliberate handball from Aïssa Mandi.

The Argentine got on the scoresheet again, his first goal from open play this season, when he played a quick one-two with Sergi Roberto before finding the back of the net.

Arturo Vidal explains why he left Barcelona

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates with Arturo Vidal.

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal opened up on his time at Barcelona which ended last summer. Now at Inter Milan, the midfielder, who has played for some of the best clubs in Europe, is keen on winning the Champions League with the Italian giants.

"I was fine at Barca – there was a good group there, colleagues that had become more than friends. When you’re happy, you want to stay where you are, but things changed, and so I made the decision to come to Inter," said Vidal.

The former Barcelona player further said in this regard:

"I’m hungry to win the Serie A and have a dream of winning the Champions League (with Inter Milan). I’m here mainly because of (Antonio Conte). We spent three years together at Juventus. We won a lot and had an unforgettable experience. He loves me. We spoke a lot during the summer, and both he and the club did everything they could to get me here,' concluded Vidal.

Thierry Henry blasts people who have questioned the desire of Lionel Messi

A video of Lionel Messi during Barcelona's Champions League clash against Dynamo Kyiv has gone viral. For once, it wasn't a crazy solo goal or an inch-perfect free-kick from the Argentine maestro but a bit of 'lazy defending'.

The Argentine player was seen ambling around as his teammates tried to defend their slender one-goal advantage. Some sections of the media criticised Messi for his lack of work-rate; however, former teammate Thierry Henry had none of it when he said.

"But how can you question the desire of Leo Messi? Really!? It’s just, for me, ludicrous. When I hear that I’m like, 'What? Are we questioning his desire?!' You can be bad, yes he can do better – well, I don’t even know if he can do more than he does – but questioning his desire?"

Thierry Henry, who has played with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, further said in defence of his former teammate:

"Please. Leo Messi is just an animal. Assists, passes, forget about it. We can say all day. It’s pretty simple for me: just enjoy the guy while he’s there and stop complaining about stuff that he doesn’t do. It doesn’t happen often. Let’s be honest, but like I said, if there is a guy that deserves a pass, it’s him".