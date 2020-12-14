Barcelona News Roundup: More Lionel Messi allegations, Barcelona interested in PSG defender and more - 13th December 2020

Barcelona have endured a torrid start to the season. The Blaugrana currently sit at 8th in La Liga as they secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Levante last night. Ronald Koeman's side needed that win especially after they had lost two games on the trot, including a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League.

Here is a look at the latest Barcelona news.

Ronald Koeman accuses Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig of leaking information

Puig was not part of Koeman's plans

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has reportedly accused the youngster of leaking information of his status with the club to the press at the start of the season.

Koeman apparently wanted to send Riqui Puig on loan in the summer as he didn't seem to be part of the Dutchman's plans for the squad. The news quickly started making the rounds, and with Puig being a promising graduate of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Koeman was sure to bare the brunt of the backlash.

According to El Pais, Koeman reportedly confronted the youngster about his alleged leak in front of the dressing room. This was met by mixed reactions from the squad as Koeman had already built up a reputation after his treatment of former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

Advertisement

Former Barcelona Assistant Coach speaks on Lionel Messi's situation

Messi asked to leave Barcelona in the summer

Former Barcelona assistant coach, Juan Carlos Unzue, has shared his thoughts about Lionel Messi's situation at Barcelona. Unzue was part of Luis Enrique's regime between 2014 and 2017. Messi has been making headlines all season, with reports coming out this week that the Argentine makes some players in the dressing room feel 'undervalued'.

Speaking to the Youtube channel Idolos, Unzue said, "What has kept Messi [where he is] is ambition and how to live with moments of stress. He self-demands to himself to keep being the best and, as a result, also wants the best around him, teammates, physio, or coach. That produces a great stress that some teammates are not capable of bearing."

Joan Laporta told @ARAesports: “If Messi doesn’t continue? We will find other ways of income. Barça has a history and is a reference in the world of football. I want to work so that we are the reference, like when I was president” #ElectionsFCB 🇦🇷



More: ⤵️ — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) December 13, 2020

The former assistant coach was also surprised that Messi had asked to leave Barcelona in the summer.

Advertisement

"The truth is it came as a shock to me that Messi wanted to leave but, knowing the club and Leo, I understand that he might have very, very important reasons for taking this decision. What I was convinced of was that if, in the end, he stayed, he'd give his best and maintain his ambitions. Koeman is managing Messi and the group well, and the situation is not easy, although I think entering a big club that has won titles is harder when they've stopped winning. When we arrived with Luis Enrique we did so after a year the team had not won anything. That's happening to Koeman now, he's arriving at a messed-up time but if it's not a messed-up time, you don't get the call to become coach of Barcelona," Unzue exclaimed

Barcelona to pursue Juan Bernat as Victor Font's first signing

Bernat will provide cover for Jordi Alba

PSG full-back Juan Bernat could make a move to Barcelona should potential candidate Victor Font be elected as the new Barcelona president in the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Font is an admirer of Bernat, and given the club's current financial situation, has identified the Spaniard as an economic alternative to provide competition to Jordi Alba.

Advertisement

Bernat and Alba are both represented by the same agent, so this could ensure smooth transfer negotiations if a move were to be made for the PSG man.

Bernat tore his Achilles earlier this season, and is not expected to return till March next year.