Barcelona News Roundup: Pep Guardiola has held talks with Messi, Barcelona can sign Liverpool star for a reduced fee thanks to a clause and more: 25 November 2020

Barcelona put four past Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League to register a thumping win despite the absence of Lionel Messi. The club is braced for a busy January transfer window. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 25 November 2020.

Kevin-Prince Boateng picks Messi over Ronaldo

Kevin-Prince Boateng in action during his time at Barcelona

Kevin-Prince Boateng spent about six months in Barcelona on a loan spell from Sassuolo and witnessed first-hand the greatness of Lionel Messi. Recalling his time at Barcelona, Kevin-Prince Boateng said,

"The six months at Barcelona were incredible. At first, I didn't believe it. I thought it was Espanyol who wanted me, not the real Barcelona!

He went on to suggest that though he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is great, he believes Lionel Messi is on another level altogether.

"Training with Messi left me speechless. I had always said that Cristiano Ronaldo was the best in the world, but Messi is something else. He's not normal. While training with him, I felt inadequate for the first time in my career. He was doing incredible things. I felt like saying, 'I'm done, I'm going to quit playing!'"

Barcelona can save £100 million if they sign Sadio Mane now

Sadio Mane

Barcelona and Liverpool have come together to conduct a couple of very lucrative deals in the recent past. Luis Suarez joined Barcelona from Liverpool and Philippe Coutinho followed him to Camp Nou a couple of years later.

Now, as per the The Times (via The Mirror), upon selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in 2017 January, Liverpool inserted a clause that meant that if the Barcelona were to sign yet another Liverpool player over the next three years, they would have to pay a surcharge of £100 million on top of the transfer amount.

The clause ran for the remainder of the 2017/18 season and across the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons. Now the clause has expired. Barcelona have been interested in Sadio Mane for a while now but hadn't made a move because of the same reason. But they can go ahead and plot a swoop now.

Pep has been in talks with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly already held talks with Lionel Messi ahead of a potential switch, as per The Times (via GMS). Manchester City are waiting to sign Messi when his contract runs out in the summer but recently Pep had said that he would love for Messi to finish his contract at Barcelona.

However, it turns out, as per the report, talks regarding a potential move is already in advanced stages as Pep has already held discussions with Messi.