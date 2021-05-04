Barcelona News Roundup: Pique speaks after Valencia win, Pjanic linked with summer move and more | 3rd May, 2021

Barcelona came back from 1-0 down to beat Valencia 3-2 in La Liga to keep their title hopes alive. Ronald Koeman's side are now level on points with second-placed Real Madrid and two points adrift of league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona will next face Diego Simeone's side on Saturday in what will be a crucial fixture in determining the fate of the 2020-21 La Liga title.

With that being said, here is the latest news surrounding Barcelona on 3rd May, 2021.

Gerard Pique issues rallying cry ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Gerard Pique is focused on the game against Atletico Madrid

Gerard Pique has urged his Barcelona teammates to give their all against Atletico Madrid next weekend. The Blaugrana have a golden opportunity to go top of the La Liga table if they manage to beat Diego Simeone's side.

Speaking after Barcelona's win against Valencia, Pique said:

"We knew that we would not have quiet games. We continue in the fight. The goal is to be there at the end of the season. The only focus now is on play Atletico, and win. We have to beat them anyway and then there is Real Madrid versus Sevilla. I hope we will be leaders next weekend, but even if someone else is, I would not put my hand on fire for them as league champions."

Pep Guardiola wants Miralem Pjanic at Manchester City

Pjanic in action for Barcelona

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to bring Miralem Pjanic to the Etihad Stadium in the summer. The Bosnian has failed to establish himself under Ronald Koeman and could be departing Barcelona at the end of the season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Guardiola sees Pjanic as a possible replacement for the departing Fernandinho. The report also states that if Pjanic does leave the club, Barcelona will pursue Liverpool midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum as his replacement.

Wijnaldum, who is currently in the final few months of his contract at Liverpool, reportedly has no intention of extending his deal at the club.

Joan Laporta confident of Barcelona's title chances

Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes the club will win the La Liga title if they win their remaining four fixtures this season.

He told MARCA:

"I already said before the game against Valencia that if we win the five games that remain, we are convinced that we will win the league. Well, now there are not five, now there are four [games] that we have left to win the title. I believe in us."