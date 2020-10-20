Barcelona news roundup: Two Barca stars nominated for Ballon d'Or dream team, Reason why Dembele didn't move to Manchester United revealed more: 20 October 2020

Barcelona will kick off their UEFA Champions League 2020 campaign at home against Ferencvaros. The team will be desperate to get back to winning ways after being dealt a shock 1-0 defeat by Getafe during the weekend.

Let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 20 October 2020.

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona's game against Ferencvaros will be difficult

FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has asked his players to stay focused as they take on a 'difficult opponent' tonight in their UEFA Champions League opener. Speaking to the press ahead of their match against Ferencvaros, Koeman said,

"Every week is important. We want to start on a good footing: winning. We have prepared for a difficult match at home."

"There is always pressure to win games, but we are optimistic about the game against Ferencváros. They are a very physical, strong team and like to play with the ball; therefore, we will put our best players on the pitch."

"As a whole they're a strong team and they have attacking players that can make our lives difficult. We have to be focused to deploy our game."

Koeman also added that despite their shock defeat against Getafe, he is not disappointed with the team as he knows how hard his players work.

Advertisement

“We train with a lot of intensity. I see the team cheerful and happy, but obviously we are unhappy with the defeat against Getafe. I'm not disappointed with the team because each player works hard."

Manchester United did everything to sign Dembele

Ousmane Dembele

According to reports, Manchester United were all set to sign Ousmane Dembele on deadline day and had even sent all the necessary paperwork with time to spare. This would have enabled Barcelona to sign Memphis Depay but Ousmane Dembele decided that he is not going to Manchester United.

Ronald Koeman was reportedly upset with how the Frenchman reacted and told him in return that he was going to face a tough season at Barcelona.

Man Utd 'agreed Ousmane Dembele transfer' and sent paperwork before deadline https://t.co/xLbQKiw00O — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 20, 2020

Advertisement

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets nominated for Ballon d'Or Dream Team

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have reportedly been nominated to the Ballon d'Or Dream Team which includes the best players across all positions from all of history. The Ballon d'Or Dream Team idea was floated after France Football magazine decided to cancel the Ballon d'Or award due to the coronavirus situation.

Instead they're preparing to honour the all-time greats using the same voting system that is used to award the Ballon d'Or to an individual.