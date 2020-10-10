Barcelona news roundup: Why Luis Suarez was sold, Lautaro Martinez still interested in Camp Nou move and more - 10th October 2020

Barcelona are not in a good situation on and off the pitch, but things are starting to settle down. They have a team ready for the season, and Ronald Koeman now needs to prove his worth at the club.

Here are the top Barcelona news and rumours of the day:

The ral reason why Barcelona sold Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has hinted that Barcelona sold him because he was siding with Lionel Messi. The Argentine was at war with the club this summer, and was desperate to leave as well.

Reports first suggested that he was not a part of Ronald Koeman's plans, but the manager made it clear that it was not his decision. Suarez has now told ESPN that the main reason for his sale was the board trying to keep Lionel Messi alone in the fight. He said:

"I think they wanted to remove me from Messi's side. Maybe it annoyed them that I had a good relationship with Leo. Perhaps they didn't want him to be with me so much. I can't find any reason to think that would damage the team, though. We looked for each other constantly on the pitch, but for the good of the team. Maybe they wanted him to play with more teammates. That could have something to do with it. I can't find any other reason to want to separate us because we got on well on the pitch."

The club did manage to push Luis Suarez out of the door, and the striker has now moved to Atletico Madrid. Juventus were also interested in Suarez, but the move broke down because of passport issues.

Martin Braithwaite on taking the #9 jersey

I’m really honored and proud. So many great players have worn that number in the past. But wearing the badge of @fcbarcelona will always be special for me 😊 https://t.co/Py4eBqaO8V — Martin Braithwaite (@MartinBraith) October 9, 2020

With Luis Suarez leaving, Martin Braithwaite took the #9 jersey at Barcelona for this season. The striker was also touted to leave the club, but has stayed put after not finding a side interested in him.

The controversial signing was conducting a Q&A on Twitter when he was asked about his new number. He said he was honoured and proud to take the #9 jersey at Camp Nou, and it is always special to represent the club.

Lautaro Martinez still interested in Barcelona move

Lautaro Martinez was one name that was constantly linked with Barcelona, but the move did not take place. At one point, reports suggested that they had a deal agreed, but they were far from concrete.

The Argentine striker's agent has now confirmed that Martinez is still keen on a move to Barcelona as he is enthusiastic about playing with Lionel Messi. He said:

“He is enthusiastic about the team and playing alongside Messi is a dream for him.”