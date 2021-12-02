Barcelona offer big-money flop to Manchester United in swap deal involving experienced forward - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly offered Manchester United the chance to sign Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho. The Catalan giants are eager to get the former Liverpool star's salary off their wage bill.

According to Sport, Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester United strikers Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani. The club are believed to be willing to offer Philippe Coutinho to the Red Devils in exchange for either Martial or Cavani in January.

Barcelona are desperately short of options in attack. Argentine forward Sergio Aguero could be forced into early retirement from football after being diagnosed with 'heart issues'.

Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite have been ruled out of action for a few weeks due to injury. French forward Ousmane Dembele has been suffering from recurring hamstring injuries during his four-and-a-half seasons at the Camp Nou.

New Barcelona boss Xavi has reportedly prioritized the signing of a forward in January as he looks to boost the club's options in attack and his squad's strength in depth.

The Blaugrana are believed to be interested in signing Manchester United forwards Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.

Cavani could be available for a bargain price as the Uruguayan will be entering the final six months of his contract with the Red Devils in January. Xavi is, however, keen to sign a young striker who has the potential to develop into a top-quality striker for Barcelona in the near future.

Barcelona could therefore try to sign Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United and has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Barcelona currently lack the funds required to sign either Martial or Cavani and are therefore looking to propose a swap deal to Manchester United.

Manchester United are likely to reject the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Manchester United currently possess a number of top-quality midfielders in their squad. The club are therefore likely to reject the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

The Brazilian's injury history and dip in form during his time with Barcelona could hamper any potential move away from the club.

Furthermore, Manchester United are believed to be keen to keep hold of Edinson Cavani. The Uruguay striker is seen as an integral member of Manchester United's squad by club officials.

The 20-time Premier League champions are also bracing themselves for the potential exit of Jesse Lingard in January.

The 28-year-old has less than eight months remaining on his current contract with Manchester United and has been courted by a host of Premier League clubs in recent months.

United will therefore look to keep hold of Martial if Lingard leaves the club during the January transfer window.

