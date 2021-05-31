Barcelona offer star midfielder to former club - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly offered Liverpool the chance to re-sign Philippe Coutinho this summer. The Brazilian international was considered to be one of the top attacking midfielders in the world during his time on Merseyside, but has struggled to replicate that form since his move to Barcelona in January 2018.

According to AS, Barcelona have offered Philippe Coutinho a return to Liverpool. Barcelona reportedly still owe the Reds upto £40 million as part of their fee for the former Inter Milan man, and are reluctant to spend anymore money on the attacking midfielder.

Philippe Coutinho joined three years ago in a deal worth €160 million, making him the third most expensive player in the history of football. The former Liverpool midfielder struggled to settle at Camp Nou and was eventually loaned out to Bayern Munich for the 2019-20 campaign.

Coutinho was able to regain his form during his time with the Bundesliga giants and helped them win the treble during his sole season with the club. Bayern Munich, however, decided against exercising their option to buy him at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a return to the Premier League last summer. Tottenham Hostpur, Arsenal and Chelsea were reportedly interested in signing the midfielder, however, Coutinho decided to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place under Ronald Koeman.

The Brazilian has been ravaged by injuries this season and has managed to play just 14 times for Barcelona in all competitions. The club will look to cut their losses this summer by selling him.

Liverpool have been unable to sign a like-for-like replacement for Philippe Coutinho since he left the club in 2018. The Reds have suffered from a lack of creativity and goals this season, and are reportedly in the market for an attacking midfielder this summer.

Reports in Spain say Barcelona have offered Coutinho to Liverpool.



They still owe more than €50 million euros to Liverpool for his transfer and have asked if they could return the Brazilian in exchange for the forgiveness of the remaining debt.



😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n0Gw4cbIMl — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 30, 2021

Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho could be the perfect signing for Liverpool this summer

Philippe Coutinho has not had an easy time at Barcelona

At 28, Philippe Coutinho should be at the peak of his football career. Injuries and a lack of faith from the managers at Barcelona have hampered the midfielder's progress, but a potential move back to the Premier League could help rejuvenate his career.

Barcelona are open to sell Philippe Coutinho this summer. Arsenal are NOT interested in signing him, as of today. 🇧🇷🔴 #AFC #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2021

Barcelona will reportedly look for a fee in the region of £40 million for Coutinho this summer. Liverpool fans would be delighted to see their former star return to Anfield. The Brazilian could be the perfect signing for Liverpool given his experience of playing under Jurgen Klopp and in the Premier League.