Barcelona offered chance to sign Real Madrid legend for just €20 million in January: Reports

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid legend and current Manchester United defender Raphael Varane. Surprisingly, the fee could be as low as €20 million and the player could be on the move in this transfer window itself, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Varane joined Manchester United for a seemingly cut-price deal of €40 million back in July 2021 after a stellar tenure at Real Madrid. However, various injuries to his foot, ankle and hamstring led him to miss more than 40 games for United since his arrival. On the pitch, his performances, although solid, have failed to establish him as a nailed-on starter in Erik ten Hag's XI; he has only made 79 appearances for United across three seasons so far.

Barcelona may have many injury concerns in other areas of the park but they have a dependable core of defenders. While key players like Gavi and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will be out for the season, Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde have fully recovered from their injuries and Andreas Christensen is nearing full fitness. Inigo Martinez is also expected to be back in time for their Super Cup clash against Osasuna on January 12.

Varane had an exceptional career at Real Madrid, making 360 appearances and becoming a three-time La Liga champion and four-time Champions League winner. Rumors were also swirling that Real Madrid themselves were interested in bringing Varane back to the club due to their defender injury crisis. However, despite ACL injuries to David Alaba and Eder Militao, Carlo Ancelotti revealed that the club had no intentions of bringing Varane back to the Spanish capital.

Barcelona face Barbastro in Copa del Rey R32: Vitor Roque's first start?

Barcelona travel to the tiny city of Barbastro on Sunday, January 7, for their Copa del Rey round of 32 clash in their journey to claim their record-extending 32nd cup title. This game provides a perfect opportunity for manager Xavi to tinker with new lineups and tactics as he looks to build a future-proof squad.

Recently signed from Athletico Paranaense for €40 million, 18-year-old wonderkid Vitor Roque might be handed his first start in a Barcelona jersey. He came on as a substitute in the 78th minute of the 2-1 comeback victory against Las Palmas last week, showcasing many qualities that would be required to succeed at a club like Barcelona.

Xavi could also hand a starting XI spot to other emerging talents like forward Lamine Yamal, midfielder Fermin Lopez and right-back Hector Fort, hoping the young brigade can ensure their progress in the cup.