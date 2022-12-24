Barcelona open to idea of cashing in on Ansu Fati to balance their finances: Reports

Barcelona have considered the possibility of selling young star winger Ansu Fati to improve their financial situation, according to sources. This comes after the player signed a massive extension with the La Liga giants in October 2021, keeping him with the club until 2027.

The extension also included a €1 billion release clause, making him the second player to earn it after Pedri. Fati, who holds the record for being the youngest player to make an appearance as well as the youngest player to score a goal for Barcelona, has suffered some terrible luck with injuries.

He suffered a meniscus tear in November 2020 that knocked him out of action for almost ten months. He also missed a significant amount of time in the 21-22 season due to knee and hamstring issues.

Considering this, the player is open to a move away from the Catalan giants, and both Fati and his agent Jorge Mendes have warned manager Xavi Hernandez that if he does not receive regular game time, the winger would be ready to pack his bags.

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta and director Mateu Alemany do not consider the player untouchable, and it is believed that a fee of about €80 million would be enough to secure the Spaniard's services.

The club are going through some financial turmoil, and it is expected that they will sell players in order to balance their books. Another notable candidate to be sold is midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked extensively with Manchester United.

While Fati has let the team know that his preference would be to stay with the La Liga outfit, it remains to be seen if their financial situation could play a role in his future.

Barcelona fear 'angry' midfielder could leave for free

Frenkie de Jong is reportedly unhappy with the Barca administration and could leave on a free.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is said to be 'angry' with the club's management after how they treated him in the previous transfer window.

This comes after a lot of controversy as Barca tried to sell the player, asked him to reduce his wages, and even threatened legal action after his contract details were made public.

GOAL @goal If Frenkie de Jong leaves Barcelona, who should sign him? If Frenkie de Jong leaves Barcelona, who should sign him? 🇳🇱 https://t.co/ug8zr4Edg0

Despite putting pressure on the player to leave by dropping him from the team or playing him at centre-back, de Jong has shown his commitment to stay at the Catalan club.

He is now considered one of the most important players in the squad, with manager Xavi Hernandez instructing the team not to entertain any offers for him.

While de Jong is tied to the club until 2026, sources believe that with a lot of interest from teams all across Europe like Manchester United, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich, and his frustration over Barca's antics over the summer, it could push the player towards a move away from the team soon.

