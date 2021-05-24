Barcelona outcast attracting interest from Premier League side - Reports

Barcelona goalkeeper Norberto Murara Neto has attracted interest from West Ham United. The Brazilian goalkeeper has struggled to find regular playing time since joining Barcelona in 2019 and will look for a move away from the Catalan giants this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, West Ham United will look to bolster their squad this summer as they prepare themselves for playing in the Europa League next season. The Hammers sealed qualification to the Europa League thanks to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Lucasz Fabianski has been West Ham's first-choice goalkeeper since joining the club from Swansea City in 2018. The Polish shot-stopper has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the Premier League in recent seasons. However, at 36, Fabianski is approaching the end of his career. West Ham will therefore look to sign a long-term replacement for Fabianski this summer.

Neto has proven to be a more than reliable backup option for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen during his time at Barcelona. Neto joined the Spanish giants in a deal worth €26 million in 2019. He has managed to make just seventeen appearances in all competitions for the Catalans in his two years with the club.

The goalkeeper has reportedly grown frustrated at playing second fiddle to Ter Stegen at Barcelona and will look to join a club that will guarantee him regular first-team football.

Barcelona are reportedly willing to listen to offers for second-choice goalkeeper Neto. The Catalans are facing debts in the region of £1 billion and will look to sell a number of their star players in order to balance the books.

The Catalans will have to undergo a squad overhaul this summer. This could lead to the sales of a number of fringe players such as Neto, Junior Firpo, and Samuel Umtiti to create room in the squad for new arrivals. At the same time, a move to West Ham could help Neto revive his career.