Barcelona outcast emerges as option for AC Milan - Reports

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan have highlighted Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho and Everton man James Rodriguez as options to replace Hakan Calhanoglu in the attacking midfield role at the club. Calhanoglu left AC Milan this summer to join arch-rivals Inter Milan after failing to agree on a contract extension with the Rossoneri.

AC Milan are now on the hunt for a replacement for the Turkish playmaker. They have reportedly made James Rodriguez and Barcelona man Philippe Coutinho potential targets.

AC Milan have been offered the chance to sign Everton's James Rodriguez, and Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.



Coutinho has two years left on his contract at Barcelona but the Spanish club are keen to offload the Brazilian midfielder this summer. Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January of 2018 for a whooping €145 million and enjoyed an impressive first six months at Camp Nou.

The Brazilian's performances, however, dipped the following season and he was sent out on loan to Bayern Munich in 2019. Coutinho performed fairly well for Bayern Munich during his loan spell and even scored against his parent club in the quarterfinals of the Champions League en route to a treble-winning campaign.

Coutinho then returned to Barcelona after the conclusion of his loan deal. Newly-appointed Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman stated that the Brazilian playmaker was a part of his plans for the upcoming season.

Barcelona need to sell Coutinho to avoid paying a bonus to Liverpool

The 29-year-old, however, failed to make any impact on his return to Barcelona as he has been out with injury since December last year. Coutinho has a clause in his contract that states that the Spanish giants are to pay €20 million to Liverpool should the Brazilian make 100 appearances for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona, however, have no interest in paying such a huge sum to Liverpool and will look to move on the Brazilian this summer before he reaches the 100-game mark. AC Milan are now interested in securing Coutinho's services, with Everton man James Rodriguez also on their target list as an alternative.

AC Milan, however, are yet to decide on which midfielder to pursue as both men have been very injury-prone in recent years.

