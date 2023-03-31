Barcelona outcast wanted by 2 Premier League clubs next season - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to entertain offers for American full-back Sergino Dest, who is set to return to the club after his loan spell with AC Milan ends this summer.

According to Fichajes.net, the 22-year-old has not done enough to convince Milan to sign him permanently, leaving Barcelona with the task of finding a new home for him to generate some income.

It appears that the two Premier League clubs are already interested in securing the services of the young American. West Ham United and Crystal Palace are monitoring Dest's situation closely and are eager to add him to their respective squads next season.

West Ham, in particular, are said to be keen to bolster their team in the upcoming transfer window. While the club is fighting to avoid relegation, they are expected to invest heavily in new signings if they stay in the Premier League. Sergino Dest is reportedly high on their list of potential targets.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are also said to be interested in the full-back, as they have struggled to find a reliable right-back in recent years. The Eagles are yet to officially contact Barcelona to inquire about Dest's availability and to position themselves as the player's first choice should the Catalan club decide to sell.

Overall, it remains to be seen where Dest will end up next season, but it is clear that he has some suitors in the Premier League.

The young American has made 14 appearances for Milan this season, but it seems his future lies away from the Italian club and back in Spain and potentially in England.

Arsenal to make a move for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia at the end of the season

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Eric Garcia at the end of the current season, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The 22-year-old center-back has made 21 appearances for the Catalan giants this campaign, chipping in with one goal and two assists.

Garcia joined Barcelona last summer after spending two seasons at Manchester City and appears to have caught the eye of the Gunners' scouting team.

Arsenal are leading the title race this season. Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta plans to strengthen the team's bench before the new season.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be able to secure the young Spaniard's signature, but the north London club seems to have prepared its priority list for potential signings this summer.

