Barcelona plan to sign Erling Haaland despite competition from Real Madrid - Reports 

Barcelona are preparing for a big summer splurge ahead and are hoping to convince Erling Haaland to choose them over arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Erling Haaland, but Los Blancos are said to be better equipped financially to make a potential move happen.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), however, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has identified Erling Haaland as the club's 'big target', and has a proposal to beat Real Madrid to his signing.

Erling Haaland just ran 36.05 kph...🤯 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 10, 2021

Erling Haaland is not Real Madrid's only target as their rumoured interest in Kylian Mbappe is well documented. On the other hand, Barcelona are hoping the promise of a bigger long-term picture to take over the mantle from Lionel Messi might persuade Haaland to move to Camp Nou.

Erling Haaland will have other options apart from Barcelona and Real Madrid

The Norwegian’s incredible goal-return has turned several heads, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea some of the other clubs interested in signing him.

The appeal of Real Madrid and Barcelona cannot be neglected, but it’s not just Erling Haaland that the two Spanish sides will have to worry about.

Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, is a tough negotiator and already wants his client to earn big wages at his next club. Raiola will demand a steep agent fee, and Borussia Dortmund will perhaps ask for more than £100 million for Erling Haaland's sale this summer.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid can wait until next summer when his release clause will be a lot lower. But the question is whether they can take that risk with the Premier League's elite clubs sniffing around.

Dortmund asked Barcelona to first pay their debts from Dembélé's transfer before negotiating for Erling Haaland.



— Radio Marca pic.twitter.com/XXzK0JC40W — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 8, 2021

Barcelona’s previous purchase from Borussia Dortmund was Ousmane Dembele, who they bought for a mammoth £121.5 million fee. Haaland is likely to cost something in a similar range, if not more.

Negotiating with Dortmund will not be easy, of course, as they drove up the fee of Jadon Sancho so much last season that even Manchester United had to admit defeat.

Whether a debt-ridden Barcelona can muster up the cash remains to be seen at this point, as they may have to get rid of the likes of Philippe Coutinho and other underperforming stars to make funds.