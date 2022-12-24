Barcelona planning to activate another lever for FFP issues - Reports

Barcelona will not be able to spend any money in January due to financial fair play rules. The Catalan club are now looking to activate another lever to remedy the situation. They are open to selling a percentage of Barca TV to tackle the situation.

Barca activated several levers - the sale of club assets to gain immediate financial leverage - during the summer transfer window in order to sign and register players, and could do so again in January.

While they are currently at the top of the La Liga table, club manager Xavi would love to add some players to his squad in January to continue to challenge Real Madrid for the title.

A right-back has been their priority since the departure of Sergiño Dest on loan. However, the club won't be able to spend a penny in January due to its financial crisis, as was confirmed by president Joan Laporta. Whether activating another lever helps them or not remains to be seen.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke about Frenkie de Jong's importance in the team

Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou since the summer and there were even reports that a deal had been agreed with Manchester United.

However, Joan Laporta recently stated that the Dutchman is one of the mainstays of the Barcelona team.

He told Barca TV (via Reuters):

"He is one of the mainstays we have, he is one of the great young talents and called to be one of the leaders of the team, I never wanted to sell Frenkie."

Sergio Busquets is another midfielder whose future at the club remains uncertain. The 34-year-old's contract will expire in the summer and he is yet to sign an extension. Speaking about Busquets, Laporta said:

"I don't know if he will leave this winter or continue until the end of the season, we want him to continue, Xavi counts with Sergio."

