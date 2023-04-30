Barcelona player's house was robbed during the Blaugrana's La Liga fixture against Real Betis - Reports

Barcelona star Jules Kounde's house was robbed during the Blaugrana's La Liga clash against Real Betis. Kounde started the game at the Spotify Camp Nou as Barca managed to secure a 4-0 win.

Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha were on the scoresheet for Xavi's side while Guido Rodriguez scored an own goal.

Kounde communicated the matter to his teammates upon arriving in training Sunday morning. The French defender also verified that the crime had taken place while he was on the pitch.

Kounde is not the first Barcelona player in recent times to have been subject to a house robbery. Previously, players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, and more have suffered the same fate.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal reacted to his debut

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal became the youngest player in Barcelona's history to make an appearance for the senior team. The 15-year-old came on as an 83rd-minute substitute for Gavi during the La Liga home clash against Real Betis.

Yamal even came close to scoring a goal. The youngster is one of La Masia's brightest prospects at this point in time. Yamal reacted to his debut, telling Barca TV after the clash against Betis:

“There were so many emotions when I came on. It was incredible to see the Spotify Camp Nou from the pitch. Little by little, I got over my nerves and tried to feel as comfortable as possible."

He added:

“My teammates also helped me a lot and I’m grateful to them. I’m very happy that I broke the record, but I want to break many more.”

While there is no doubting Yamal's raw talent, the player will need much more time to become a polished senior team player. Sporadic first team opportunities will certainly help his cause to transform into a crucial piece of Xavi's puzzle in the near future.

