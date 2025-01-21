Barcelona player unwilling to leave Catalan giants, believes he can turn things around at the club: Reports

According to journalist Fernando Polo, Ansu Fati is unwilling to leave Barcelona as he believes he can turn things around at the Catalonian club. The Spanish forward has struggled to break into the team this season and has been linked with a move away from Barca.

Fati came through the Spanish giants' famed La Masia academy and made his debut for the first team in the 2019/20 season. The 22-year-old has played 120 times for La Blaugrana, bagging 29 goals and nine assists for his boyhood club.

Since his debut over four years ago, Fati has been plagued by injuries, which have prevented him from playing 131 games in his career. If he survives the winter window, Fati hopes to reinvigorate his career with Barcelona.

Fati is currently contracted to Blaugrana until the summer of 2027. He still has enough time to prove himself at the club, and the club has nothing to lose in giving him the rest of the season to impress Hansi Flick.

“We are looking at the FairPlay issue" - Barcelona director discusses links with Marcus Rashford

Barcelona sporting director Deco has addressed the club's links with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The Spanish giants have been linked with a move for the Englishman this month.

Rashford came through United's academy and has made 426 appearances for the side. However, he has been excluded from the club's matchday squads in recent weeks by new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Speaking about the links to the forward before the Catalan's UEFA Champions League clash with Benfica, Deco told the press (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We are looking at the FairPlay issue. If the team can be strengthened we will try but it is not something that the manager has asked us for. We want to renew important players before having new additions.”

Marcus Rashford's wages could be a stumbling block in a potential move to Barcelona. The English star reportedly earns £300,000 per-week at Manchester United. His current deal with the club runs until the summer of 2028.

The Catalan side are seven points behind Real Madrid in LaLiga and will have to decide if they need more reinforcements to reclaim the league title for the first time since 2023.

