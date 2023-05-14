Barcelona players forced to run into locker room as Espanyol fans enter the pitch following full-time whistle, images go viral

Barcelona players rushed to the dressing room after their 4-2 away win against Espanyol as opposition fans entered the pitch. The Blaugrana became the La Liga 2022-23 champions with their win at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday, May 14.

Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace while Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde were the other scorers for the Catalan club. Javi Puado and Joselu got on the scoresheet for Espanyol.

Barca players, though, didn't get much time to celebrate their league win on the pitch. After the conclusion of the Catalan derby, home fans entered the pitch.

Checkout the viral images of the incident:

Espanyol fans are making their way out on the pitch, Barça players are running away inside.

Barcelona players rushed into the locker room after Espanyol fans ran onto the pitch following the fulltime whistle.

Barcelona are once again the Spanish champions, courtesy of their latest win. They have 85 points from 34 matches and are 14 clear of second-placed Real Madrid with four games to go.

Xavi ends his first full season as the manager of the club with two trophies. Apart from La Liga, he guided the team to Supercopa de Espana glory earlier in the campaign.

Barcelona target liked the Blaugrana's La Liga winning post

After Barcelona secured their status as La Liga winners, Fabrizio Romano put out a post on the result. Sofyan Amrabat, who has been a target for the club, liked the social media post.

The Moroccan midfielder was one of the most crucial pieces of Walid Regragui's team that finished fourth in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He currently plays for Serie A side Fiorentina. The tenacious midfielder was linked with a January move to Camp Nou. A deal, though, didn't come to fruition.

His latest social media activity might signal that the player is a keen admirer of the Catalan club. With Sergio Busquets leaving at the end of the season, Xavi might look to reinforce his team's options in the middle of the park. Amrabat could once again emerge as a target for the Catalan giants.

