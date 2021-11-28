Barcelona plotting move for 21-year-old Argentine forward: Reports

Argentina forward Julian Alvarez has come on Barcelona's radar for a January transfer window move, according to a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. After a fantastic 2021 season with River Plate, the Argentine has been dubbed the "new Higuain" in his homeland.

Julian Alvarez is slowly but steadily becoming a household name across Europe due to his exploits with River Plate. The 21-year-old has been with the Argentine club for nearly half a decade and has gradually improved in recent years. He has really come into his own this season, scoring 21 goals and adding 13 assists in 42 games across all competitions.

His achievements have also given him a chance to play for the Argentina national team this year. Simultaneously, Alvarez has been on the radar of some of Europe's best teams, notably Real Madrid. He spent some time as a trialist for Los Blancos before being unable to sign, owing to age limits. Barcelona are the most recent club to enter the race to sign him.

Sergio Aguero has been diagnosed with a heart issue that will require specific treatment, reportedly leading to his retirement. This has forced the Catalan giants to enter the transfer market for a striker heading into the January window.

The complications with Aguero have forced Barcelona to enter the market for a striker

Julian Alvarez in action for River Plate

Nonetheless, with the absence of Aguero, Xavi is left with only Martin Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong as recognized strikers. However, neither player is good enough to lead the line for Barcelona on a regular basis. Hence, Xavi will have to oversee the recruitment of a striker this winter.

A number of centre-forwards have been connected with Barcelona in recent weeks for that purpose. Sources have claimed they would prefer to sign an experienced player. Edinson Cavani, a Manchester United striker, is among these players, with Blaugrana apparently in talks to sign him.

If Barcelona are unable to secure an experienced striker, they will divert their attention to a striker with a growing reputation. Basel striker Arthur Cabral is a possible target in this regard. Barcelona are apparently willing to spend €20 million for his services.

Alvarez, dubbed "the next Higuain" in his native Argentina, falls into the same group.

Any move for Alvarez will be contingent on the Catalan giants' ability to recruit strikers like Cavani and Timo Werner in January. Which striker will end up joining Barcelona this winter remains to be seen. Barcelona really need another striker to add depth to their squad. Only time will tell if they will be able to recruit one considering their current financial position.

