"He’s my worst nightmare in training" - Liverpool breakout star Conor Bradley reveals he hates coming up against 27-year-old Reds star

Liverpool's breakout star Conor Bradley has shared his experience of going up against teammate Luis Diaz when they train at Melwood.

Diaz has been a vital player for the Reds this season, having scored six goals and provided three assists in 25 Premier League games. The winger has also been in top form recently, racking up five direct goal contributions in his last five games.

The 27-year-old Colombia international also has a penchant for dealing with defenders, even on the training ground. In a conversation with the club's official website, Bradley described facing Diaz at Melwood (via TBR Football):

“He’s my worst nightmare in training, I hate coming up against him. He can go left, he can go right. He’s playing brilliantly at the moment, and long may it continue.”

This experience might be a bit challenging for the young Bradley, but it has certainly helped him improve his game. The 20-year-old has quickly made a name for himself in the Premier League, contributing one goal and three assists in just four appearances.

Jurgen Klopp plays down Liverpool 'favorites' tag ahead of Chelsea Carabao Cup final

The Carabao Cup final is set for a showdown between two Premier League giants, with Liverpool facing off against Chelsea at Wembley this weekend (February 25). This match is a repeat of the 2022 final, where the Reds emerged victorious in a penalty shootout following a match that ended in a 0-0 draw.

Jurgen Klopp recently said that his team are not favorites going into this match against the west London outfit. Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the final, Klopp said (via GOAL):

"Will we be big favourites? Definitely not. Since we played them (Chelsea) they have improved a lot and it will be tricky, this was exceptional tonight."

He also discussed the injury situation at Anfield, adding:

"I don’t even know if these boys can play again. The situation is not great, absolutely not... There are a lot of super important games coming up and we go day by day."

Liverpool currently sit four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, arguably making them favorites to beat the Blues. It's not particularly helpful for Mauricio Pochettino's men, who have only 10 wins this season and find themselves in 10th place in the league standings.

Aside from this, Liverpool have statistics to bank on. They have maintained an unbeaten record against Chelsea since 2021, including a draw and a win in this season's matches.