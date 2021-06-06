Barcelona preparing to implement more pay cuts - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to implement more pay cuts this summer in an attempt to reduce costs due to the club's current financial situation.

According to Marca, the Barcelona players agreed to take pay cuts last summer and could be preparing themselves to do the same ahead of next season to help the club deal with their current financial losses.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly applied for a €500 million loan from Goldman Sachs, out of which €100 million will be paid to the club by the end of June.

Barcelona's reported losses for this season were said to be around €300 million, which would bring their total debt to a fee in the region of €1.2 billion.

The club's director Mateu Alemany spoke about Barcelona's current situation during the unveiling of new signing Eric Garcia.

"Everyone at the club will have to make an effort to maintain its sustainability."

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to take a massive pay cut on his new contract to help the club cope with the situation. Barcelona could also be set to part ways with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho this summer in order to reduce their wage bill.

Barcelona's current financial situation has forced them to look to the loan and free agency market to sign players this summer. The club have already announced the signings of Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero from Manchester City on a free transfer.

Ronald Koeman is said to be targeting the signings of Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum in the coming weeks. The Dutch duo are set to become free agents upon the expiry of their contracts with Lyon and Liverpool respectively at the end of the month.

Barcelona's current financial situation has put their transfer window mishaps under the spotlight

Barcelona's transfer policy over the last couple of transfer windows has come under question due to their situation.

After the sale of Neymar to PSG for €220 million, the club have spent in excess of €400 million on Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele in an attempt to replace the Brazilian.

Neither of the three players mentioned above have been able to justify their respective transfer fees during their time at the Camp Nou, and could be sold for a massive loss in the upcoming transfer window.

