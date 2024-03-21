Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes Kylian Mbappe signing will 'distort' Real Madrid's dressing room

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently claimed that signing Kylian Mbappe will distort Real Madrid's dressing room.

Mbappe has already stated publicly that he will leave his current club, Paris Saint-Germain, in the summer. The French World Cup winner looks set to finally complete a move to the Spanish capital, ending a two-year long transfer saga.

Joan Laporta believes that Real Madrid will have to sell one of the players who play in the same position as Mbappe, which could end up disrupting the dressing room harmony. He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“I don’t envy Real Madrid for Mbappé as new signing… This distorts the dressing room, for sure.”

Laporta added:

“You have to sell a player, don't you? Because they're not going to play in the same place…”

Real Madrid already have Brazilian wingers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in their squad and both players prefer to operate from the left-wing, the same as Mbappe. To accommodate the Frenchman, Carlo Ancelotti will either have to tweak his tactics or he would need to sell players. Barcelona president Laporta thinks this could turn out to be detrimental for the Madrid-based giants.

On-loan Barcelona star Joao Cancelo claims Portugal teammate asked him to join Real Madrid

Joao Cancelo, on loan from Manchester City, has been a key player for Barcelona since joining the club in the summer. The 28-year-old has made 32 appearances across competitions for Azulgrana this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Cancelo has now claimed that his Portugal teammate Pepe asked him to join Real Madrid. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Pepe said that I was a player for Madrid, but I told him I am a Barca fan."

The Portuguese full-back added:

"I am delighted to be at Barca, it is the club I always wanted to be at. After Benfica, it is the club that I have always liked."

Portuguese centre-back Pepe is one of Real Madrid's greatest ever defenders. He made 334 appearances for the club and won numerous accolades with them, including three Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

It will be interesting to see if Barca can figure out their finances to sign Cancelo permanently this summer.