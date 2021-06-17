Barcelona president Joan Laporta does not contemplate a 'no' from Lionel Messi on new deal

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said Lionel Messi is likely to stay at the Camp Nou for the foreseeable future. The former does not foresee a 'no' from the Argentine superstar regarding a new contract at the club.

Speaking to TV3 for a Lionel Messi documentary "Messi, the Tenth Art," Joan Laporta said that the 33-year-old would continue to play with Barcelona despite the protracted negotiations. The Barcelona president said:

“Lionel Messi's boots will continue on the Camp Nou pitch. He wants to stay. I do not contemplate a no. But it isn't easy. We'll do what we can. There is no need to seduce him; he is determined if there are a series of circumstances to stay."

Joan Laporta has revealed that Lionel Messi wants to stay at Barcelona, which was not the case last season. Despite Messi's wish to sign a new deal, Laporta has said that the Financial Fair Play (FFP) is something Barcelona have to keep an eye on, elaborating:

"The idea is as soon as possible. He is OK, but he hasn't signed yet. Kun Agüero tells him every day: "Sign that, we will play together." In economic terms, he has made it very easy, but financial fair play is another battleground."

Joan Laporta has said that the club will not fall foul of FFP rules and land in trouble despite Messi's impending new deal. The Barcelona president also said that the club would make a lot of loan offers to strengthen their squad for next season and maintain their books. Laporta said in this regard:

"We have a ratio of 4-1. We have to follow the rules; we will follow them. There will be more sales and loans without paying a transfer fee. We will do a lot of loans because we have a very high sports payroll compared to other clubs."

Lionel Messi's new Barcelona contract is rumoured to be of two years, keeping the 2022 FIFA World Cup in mind. According to reports from Spain, Lionel Messi is keen on playing in the MLS after he is done playing for Barcelona. Messi also wants to return to Camp Nou as a board member.

