Barcelona president Joan Laporta draws up 6-man summer transfer shortlist: Reports

Laporta was just elected Barcelona president last week but has quickly gotten down to business as he received the €125m bank guarantees required to formally make him Barcelona's president. Reports now add that he has drawn up a list of six players that Barcelona will look to bring into the club in the summer.

I take full responsibility for becoming the president of the best club in the world. Thank you to everyone who joined us yesterday, and to everyone who has worked persistently for the biggest challenge of our lives. Let's get started! Visca el Barça! pic.twitter.com/sitVEPY9Q9 — Joan Laporta Estruch🎗 (@JoanLaportaFCB) March 18, 2021

The list includes Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, Bayern Munich's David Alaba, Dortmund's Erling Haaland, and Lyon's Memphis Delay.

Eric Garcia's contract at Manchester City expires this summer, and according to numerous reports, the 20-year-old will not be extending his stay at the club as he wants to play for Barcelona next summer.

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has even gone on to confirm that a move to Barcelona for Garcia is all but done.

Like Garcia, Sergio Aguero and Gini Wijnaldum will both see their contracts at their respective clubs expire in the summer. The Argentine striker has been linked with a move to Barcelona partly as an incentive to convince countryman Messi to stay at the club. While Wijnaldum has been linked with a reunion with former national team manager Ronald Koeman.

David Alaba has confirmed that he will be leaving Bayern Munich after his contract expires in the summer. However, after being initially linked to Real Madrid, the Austrian is more interested in a move to Barcelona.

Erling Haaland is the only player on the shortlist whose contract does not expire in the summer. He has a reported €60m release clause which can be activated in 2022. However, the striker is expected to be on the move this summer with the top clubs across Europe all vying for his signature.

Dutch international Memphis Depay is the last player on the shortlist. The Lyon captain was on the verge of a late move to Barcelona last summer before it collapsed. Depay could now get his chance to play for Barcelona after impressing at the French club this season. Memphis Depay's contract is also set to expire in the summer.

Barcelona are currently in a transition period, which explains their interest in free transfers. The report from AS goes on to suggest that current Barcelona players might be asked to take a wage cut to facilitate the transfers in the summer.