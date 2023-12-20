Barcelona president Joan Laporta responds to rumors of one-match loan move for Lionel Messi

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has ruled out the possibility of Lionel Messi joining the Spanish giants on a one-match loan deal. He stated that it was not allowed by FIFA and there were no such discussions taking place.

Reports in Spain suggested that Barcelona were working on getting Messi back for a game when they were heading back to Spotify Camp Nou. They claimed that the club was trying to sign the Argentine for the inaugural match, but those rumors have been squashed.

Laporta said via (BarcaBlaugrana):

"There are all kinds of reports but I don't think that's even allowed by FIFA."

However, Laporta has not ruled out the possibility of Lionel Messi playing again for Barcelona. He wants to give the Argentine a proper send-off and said:

"I don't know if it will be when we return to the Spotify Camp Nou at the end of 2024 or when the stadium is fully built by July 2026."

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after the La Liga outfit failed to renew his contract. He was keen on staying but would go on to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for two seasons. The Argentine would then pen a deal with MLS outfit Inter Miami earlier this year.

Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona soon, claims Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero believes that Lionel Messi could make a return to Barcelona before hanging up his boots. He claims that the Argentine still loves the club and the city, and it could just be a 'matter of time' before he jets back to Spain.

The former Manchester City forward said on his Twitch channel:

"Leo always said that he loves Barcelona - very identified with the club and city. Sometimes I just think it’s a matter of time."

Aguero went on to address the Blaugrana failed to sign earlier this year and said:

"Barcelona did not do enough for Leo’s return. Yes, there was a La Liga thing too and an economic situation, but Leo made the right decision not to wait until the last second like in 2021.”

Aguero also spoke to Marca about Messi's exit from Barcelona and stated that the Argentine was desperate to get the deal done but the club could not do it. He said:

"During the Copa America Messi had the Barca jersey in his room. Every three days, he [Messi] would tell me, I think they renewed my contract. You are going to have to take the photo of me with the jersey for the official announcement. And every time we were prepared they told him not yet."

Lionel Messi has ruled out the possibility of moving to any club on loan during the winter window. He revealed that he was planning to stay in Argentina for the vacation before starting training with Inter Miami in January.