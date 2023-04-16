Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Real Madrid have been historically favored in refereeing matters amid Negreira allegations

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently claimed that Real Madrid have been historically favored by referees, amidst the ongoing Negreira controversy around the Catalonian giants.

Barca have been accused of paying Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, former vice-president of Spanish football's refereeing committee, a fee of €7.2 million between 2001 and 2018. Real Madrid recently agreed to testify against Barca in the ongoing proceedings.

About Los Blancos' involvement, Laporta said:

“A club (Real Madrid) that’s historically been highly favored in refereeing matters is now part of the Negreira Case, it’s nonsense.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently claimed that the Negreira controversy is a dent in Spanish football's legacy. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“It is time for him (Joan Laporta) to give explanations, it is important that he comes to the Assembly on 19 April and speaks to the rest of the clubs, It is the greatest reputational damage that has been done to Spanish football in its entire history. It has been more than two months and we will see if he can clarify more than the letters he has sent to UEFA and FIFA.”

Tebas added:

“Why did the club pay the vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees these million-dollar sums for nearly 20 years? Why did Mr. Negreira say in his appearance at the Tax Agency that it was to achieve neutrality? All this has to be clarified. Let’s see how they clarify it? I am anxious and so are the rest of the Spanish football clubs."

Barcelona are well ahead of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race

Barcelona have a massive lead over Real Madrid in the La Liga title race. Los Blancos have 62 points from 29 matches.

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, had 72 points from 28 matches heading into their clash against Getafe. The match against Getafe is currently at a goalless stalemate.

Barcelona look well on their way to winning La Liga this season. Barring a dramatic turnaround, it's hard to see Los Blancos finding a way back into the race.

Poll : 0 votes