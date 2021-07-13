Barcelona president Joan Laporta sends message to club stars ahead of new season

Barcelona president Joan Laporta met the players who were part of the Catalan giants' first pre-season training session ahead of the upcoming campaign. Laporta also left them a message for the new season.

The La Liga giants had an average last season by their lofty standards, finishing third in the league behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. They were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain.

Though they won the Copa del Rey, 2020-21 wasn't an ideal season for Barcelona and the team is undergoing a massive overhaul. Ahead of the upcoming season, Laporta met the Barcelona players and wished them the best for the challenges ahead.

“We would like you to be professionals, with a winning mentality and with team spirit. Barça has to compete to win, but obviously always in a sporting way. I wish you all the best for the season,” Laporta said as per the club's official website.

The Barcelona president also urged the players to follow the 'one in command' - Ronald Koeman.

“And pay attention to this man, who is the one in command,” Laporta added.

Lionel Messi's renewal is progressing adequately: Barcelona president Joan Laporta

The Barcelona president recently weighed in on Lionel Messi's contract situation and gave an insight into whether the talks are progressing positively.

Laporta also congratulated Messi and new Barcelona signing Sergio Aguero for the 2021 Copa America victory.

"[Messi's renewal] is progressing adequately. All the Catalans, Barcelona, Catalonia and the entire football world are happy because Leo won the Copa America. It is very exciting to see the best player in football history get excited about winning a title like this and he made all of us cry with joy.

"He is very happy, we are all happy, I am happy for Leo who has managed [to win the Copa America], together with his teammates, and that Argentina are once again in the elite, and [I am] also [happy] for [Sergio] Aguero.

"I am happy for Messi's family, for Argentina, for Barcelona who are recognised, admired and loved for having this bond with Leo," Laporta said on Mago Pop's show 'Nothing is impossible' (via Marca).

