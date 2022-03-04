Barcelona president Joan Laporta set to offer massive contract to Erling Haaland - Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly eager to sign Erling Haaland this summer and has submitted a staggering €190million offer to his agent Mino Raiola. The astronomical figure does not include the €75million release clause that the Blaugrana would supposedly have to match in the summer.

Haaland has long been linked with a move to Barcelona as they continue their search for a marquee striker to usher them into a new era. The Borussia Dortmund ace has all the qualities to improve the Camp Nou outfit and as per reports, Barca are eager to snap him up.

As per Deportes Cuatro, the Catalonian outfit have already offered him a jaw-dropping €190million package, and are currently waiting for his agent Raiola to respond. The club reportedly wish to sign him on a five-year contract and have proposed a unique payment scheme.

Football España @footballespana_ Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has travelled to Germany to meet with Erling Braut Haaland, according to L'Esportiu.



He wants to convince the player of the project at Barcelona. Agent Mino Raiola reportedly has an offer from Joan Laporta already. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has travelled to Germany to meet with Erling Braut Haaland, according to L'Esportiu.He wants to convince the player of the project at Barcelona. Agent Mino Raiola reportedly has an offer from Joan Laporta already. https://t.co/20HibzyVHL

Unlike a standard agreement, which sees a player receive a flat salary over the length of the contract, Barcelona’s proposed contract offers incremental payment. They are prepared to pay the 21-year-old €20million in his first season, €30million in his second, €40million in third, and anywhere between €50million or €55million in his last two seasons. This unique payment scheme will help the Blaugrana cope with their ongoing financial difficulties, while also offering Haaland incentives season-on-season.

Deportes Cuatro also claimed that Raiola initially wants a three-year contract for his agent with an option to extend for two more years. Whether Barcelona’s unique five-year deal will appeal to the super agent and his client is anybody’s guess at the moment.

Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid are also interested in Erling Haaland’s services

As per reports, Real Madrid are also interested in securing Erling Haaland’s services in the summer of 2022. There’s reportedly a €75million clause in the Norwegian’s contract with Dortmund, which can be activated at the end of the season.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral 🗞️| “Håland yes… but now” - the Norwegian is decided to sign for Real Madrid, although he has one condition: it has to happen this summer. He's currently searching for a home in Marbella. Final meeting with Borussia at the end of the month. 🗞️| “Håland yes… but now” - the Norwegian is decided to sign for Real Madrid, although he has one condition: it has to happen this summer. He's currently searching for a home in Marbella. Final meeting with Borussia at the end of the month. @diarioas [🥈] 🚨🗞️| “Håland yes… but now” - the Norwegian is decided to sign for Real Madrid, although he has one condition: it has to happen this summer. He's currently searching for a home in Marbella. Final meeting with Borussia at the end of the month. @diarioas [🥈] https://t.co/2fQOBbpLOt

Real Madrid are reportedly focused on signing PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe first, but are expected to go after the 21-year-old striker next. Unlike Barca, who have supposedly already made an offer, Madrid are believed to be taking their time and wouldn’t move forward before the season concludes.

Los Merengues reportedly wanted to sign the player in 2023, but could be forced to make a move if he decides to leave Dortmund this summer itself. A topsy-turvy transfer window awaits for the two most decorated clubs in Spain.

