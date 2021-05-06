Barcelona president ready to sell two club legends - Reports

Newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly ready to sell Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba this summer. The club is currently going through a financial crisis and will therefore look to part ways with a number of their star players to balance the books.

According to El Chiringuito, Laporta has approved the sale of the two club legends because of the enormity of their salaries.

Sergio Busquets is a product of Barcelona's famous La Masia youth academy. After making his senior debut for the club in 2008, Busquets formed a formidable midfield partnership with Xavi and Iniesta for Barcelona and Spain.

Busquets is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of his generation. He has helped Barcelona win eight La Ligas, seven Copa Del Rey's and four Champions Leagues during his time with the club.

The defensive midfielder has had a regular place in Ronald Koeman's starting line-up this season, making 46 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions.

Busquets' current contract with Barcelona runs until 2023, so the club could look to sell him to raise funds and reduce the financial burden caused by his wages.

Jordi Alba, on the other hand, is also a product of Barcelona's youth academy. He, however, joined Valencia in 2007, and was re-signed by Barcelona in 2012. Alba became one of the world's best left-back's during his time with the Catalans.

The Spaniard has been in superb form this season, scoring five goals and providing 15 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions. His current contract with Barcelona is set to run until 2024.

The 32-year-old's wages are, however, proving to be a problem for Barcelona as the club currently faces a debt in the region of €1.2 billion.

Barcelona are looking to buy a quality replacement for Sergio Busquets, as Koeman realises the player can't perform at full capacity for 90 minutes anymore.

Barcelona could look to reduce salaries rather than sell Busquets and Alba

Barcelona are currently going through a transitionary phase under Ronald Koeman. The Catalans seem to be heading in the right direction after years of turmoil on and off the pitch.

Ronald Koeman has been eager to give youngsters a chance to prove themselves this season, but has also been heavily dependent on the club's senior players.

Hence, the Dutchman would be unwilling to part ways with the likes of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Jordi Alba has recorded his best-ever season in attack for FC Barcelona.



5 Goals

15 Assists



[Via @Blayasensat] pic.twitter.com/SEflgxXS39 — total Barça (@totalBarca) May 3, 2021

Barcelona could therefore look to reduce the burden caused by their wages by convincing the players to take a pay cut ahead of next season.